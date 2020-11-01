Virtual and in person, Don Bacon and Kara Eastman make final pitches before Election Day

Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democrat Kara Eastman spent the closing week of their House race urging Omaha-area voters to weigh in, pressing people to turn in their early ballots or show up at the polls Tuesday.
But how each candidate made their closing arguments in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District reflects key differences in how the two campaigned during a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans, including more than 640 Nebraskans.
Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, relied heavily on in-person politics. He attended a South Omaha veterans forum, toured a job training center in north-central Omaha, attended a Trump rally and knocked on voters’ doors in Papillion wearing a mask with his name on it. He also made lots of phone calls, sent texts and did social media.
“The pandemic is serious, and we need to treat it seriously, but we also have to find a way to live our lives, and that includes campaigning and voting,” he said.
Eastman, a social worker and consultant to nonprofits, relied largely on digital tools. She called and video chatted with undecided voters, rallied supporters and volunteers by video chat, spoke via Zoom with a Westside High School class and revved up a progressive base that nearly powered her last run to an upset. Eastman also attended an art fair in the Elkhorn area and held a yard sign pickup party at her campaign office.
“The decisions we make as individuals affect people’s lives, and I’m not willing to risk people’s lives for a campaign when we have other effective ways to reach voters,” she said.
Eastman knocked on voters’ doors until March, then shifted most of her campaign to phones and online, as did Bacon.
He returned to in-person campaigning, with masks and social distancing, in May. She attended some in-person events but has not knocked on doors since March.
Bacon said his decision reflects his belief that people can live and work during the pandemic by deciding their own level of comfort with risk. Eastman said she thinks that it’s irresponsible to put voters’ lives and livelihoods at risk by holding large campaign events or knocking on their doors.
People will be watching this election for evidence of whether calls, texts, emails and video chats can hold their own against traditional door-to-door campaigning, said Paul Landow, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Landow and other experts who spoke to The World-Herald say that the traditional assumption is that door-knocking gives a candidate an edge in a close race but that COVID-19 may have accelerated a long-term shift toward digital outreach.
“It’s really important to meet your constituents and hear what’s on their mind,” Landow said. “I don’t know if digital can replace that, but it remains to be seen. There’s been so much (digital) this year that I think we’ll know the answer to that question soon.”
“While Don Bacon makes these claims of bipartisanship, voting with your president and party 93% of the time is not bipartisanship,” she said.
Eastman said 2nd District voters should think about the value of having a Democrat in Congress if the presidency flips to former Vice President Joe Biden. Nebraska’s federal delegation is all Republican.
Bacon, walking a Republican-leaning Sarpy County neighborhood with two campaign volunteers on Friday, found a receptive audience, including at least three voters who said they had voted early for him and a fourth who said she defends him on Facebook against online critics.
Only two people who answered the door didn’t want to talk, and one boy, younger than 10, heckled Bacon from his front yard by chanting “Kara Eastman.” Bacon laughed and said he probably would have done the same thing as a kid if a candidate had come into his neighborhood.
One man was so pleased to meet his congressman that he hopped on a small motorcycle with his young son and chased Bacon down to get a photograph. Two military wives took a picture with him on the sidewalk. He asked each if they had issues he should address.
But the day’s most interesting stop was at a two-story home whose owner answered without opening the door. The person who lived there, speaking from behind a window by the door, said he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Bacon said he hoped that the resident would feel better and left a handbill by the doormat. While walking back to the sidewalk, delivery driver Phil Potter pulled up to drop off supplies for the sick homeowner, as he had in recent days. Bacon introduced himself.
Potter told Bacon that he had worked in the entertainment industry before the pandemic. Bacon said he had been working to pass coronavirus relief legislation to help live event venues and businesses survive the pandemic. Potter thanked him and said he had earned his vote.
Eastman spent much of the campaign’s final week calling undecided voters from her campaign office near 72nd and Farnam Streets. At least two of the people she dialed on Monday didn’t believe that she was actually Kara Eastman, the candidate for Congress. She laughed afterward and said that happens.
One man spoke at length with Eastman. He said he wanted to hear more about her time as a social worker working with police in Chicago. She worked alongside police officers to reach out to victims of domestic assault to get them the services and safety they needed.
She told the man that she respected police and pushed back against recent advertisements by Bacon’s campaign and the Omaha Police Officers Association saying she’s hostile to police. She said she knows a little about how hard their work is because of her experience with them.
She explained her plan to invest more in wrap-around services, social workers, drug courts, drug counselors and mental health experts to support police. She said police officers are expected to do “too much” on their own. Omaha, she said, is a model for including some of those wrap-around services in mental health.
The man thanked Eastman for the conversation and said she would get his vote. Eastman asked if her social media manager could reach out to him and record a video for sharing. He said yes. She scribbled his address on a piece of paper, said thank you and smiled.
Eastman said people would be surprised how much voters share with candidates who take the time to ask how folks are doing. One man from Finland burst into tears as he told of his wife being deported, and Eastman said she would try to help, if elected.
On Monday, Eastman, her husband, Scott, and daughter, Sabina, put their early ballots in a drop box at the Douglas County Election Commission office. She looked at the line of people stretching around the building, waiting to cast early ballots in person, and said she was happy.
“We’re very lucky that we have this right,” she said.
