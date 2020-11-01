Virtual and in person, Don Bacon and Kara Eastman make final pitches before Election Day

“The decisions we make as individuals affect people’s lives, and I’m not willing to risk people’s lives for a campaign when we have other effective ways to reach voters,” she said.

Eastman knocked on voters’ doors until March, then shifted most of her campaign to phones and online, as did Bacon.

He returned to in-person campaigning, with masks and social distancing, in May. She attended some in-person events but has not knocked on doors since March.

Bacon said his decision reflects his belief that people can live and work during the pandemic by deciding their own level of comfort with risk. Eastman said she thinks that it’s irresponsible to put voters’ lives and livelihoods at risk by holding large campaign events or knocking on their doors.

People will be watching this election for evidence of whether calls, texts, emails and video chats can hold their own against traditional door-to-door campaigning, said Paul Landow, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Landow and other experts who spoke to The World-Herald say that the traditional assumption is that door-knocking gives a candidate an edge in a close race but that COVID-19 may have accelerated a long-term shift toward digital outreach.