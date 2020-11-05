Voters cast more than 60,000 write-in votes in Nebraska Senate race

Nebraska voters cast 62,307 write-in ballots in the U.S. Senate race won this week by Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

North Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr., launched a write-in campaign in early September, with the backing of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

It's not yet known how many of the write-in votes went to Love. Counties across Nebraska are still sorting that out, a process that could last into mid-November.

However, the number of write-in ballots cast in the race clears the 5% threshold for having the counties tally who received those write-in votes.

A total of 890,445 votes were cast in the Senate race, with 7% cast as write-in votes.

Love is the only write-in candidate who filed in the Senate race, so only his total will be announced.