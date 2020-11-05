Voters cast record 62,307 write-in votes in Nebraska Senate race

Love is the only write-in candidate who filed in the Senate race, so only his total will be announced.

Sasse won another six years in the Senate in the general election, receiving nearly 68% of the vote, based on returns posted Thursday. Sasse, in a high-turnout election, set a record for the number of votes received by a federal office-seeker in Nebraska. Chris Janicek, the Democrat listed on the ballot, received nearly 26% of the vote.

Janicek derailed his run by sending lewd texts to a woman raising funds for his campaign. The Nebraska Democratic Party disavowed him and threw its support behind Love.

Love said he started the campaign with 50 days left and $50 left. The “quiet” campaign was refreshing to voters, he said.

“We can have an election for United States Senate without the nonsense,” Love said. “Albeit I did not win, but there was value in a campaign that was quiet in that way.”