Voters have distinct choice between rivals in Sarpy County legislative District 49

He introduced a bill in the Legislature calling for a constitutional amendment to enhance voter identification. It didn’t advance this year, and he’ll come back with that bill if given a chance, he said.

“There’s been a lot of discussion around the integrity of our elections,” he said. He said he has no wish to put an undue burden on anyone’s right to vote. But the election system needs to be certain that it knows who people are when they vote, La Grone said.

Day presents herself as the feisty underdog, even though she won the primary. “I think people see me as a longshot,” she said.

She said she hears much about corporate tax incentives, but “what are we doing for smaller, family-owned businesses?” She and her husband, Jon, own and run a gym called Artis Strength and Fitness near 132nd and B Streets.

Further, she said, Nebraska’s tradition of having a nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature is “turning into Washington-style politics.” Nebraska’s state senators have to be willing to have hard conversations with each other, she said, and find ways to compromise.

“I’m running because I genuinely care,” she said. “I lead with my heart.”