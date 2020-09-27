Voters have distinct choice between rivals in Sarpy County legislative District 49

Northwestern Sarpy County voters will choose between two distinct voices and perspectives in the race to represent legislative District 49.
One candidate is State Sen. Andrew La Grone, a Republican who represents the district now. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed him to fill the seat when former State Sen. John Murante won election in 2018 to serve as state treasurer.
The other candidate is Jen Day, a Democrat and the owner of a southwest Omaha strength and conditioning gym.
In some ways, the District 49 race mirrors the divide in national politics. La Grone said he and his opponent have “incredibly different views” and that his philosophy aligns with the majority of voters in the district.
He called for limited government and lower taxes. He says that he gives his full support to police officers, and that a radical call for anarchy is a genuine concern. He said more intense voter identification is necessary for election integrity.
Day, 39, said that while she is a Democrat, she doesn’t passionately identify with the political party. “I strongly believe in having an independent voice in the Legislature, and listening to the people in LD49 (the district), not making them listen to me,” she said.
She called herself s staunch backer of public education and of allocating sufficient money to it.
A small business owner herself, she said she believes small business operations deserve better tax breaks and support in getting started. Day’s positions include enhancing foster care and health care, backing nutrition assistance for low-income people and supporting workplace protection for the LGBTQ community.
District 49 is made up of a portion of Sarpy County, including Gretna. Day won the primary in May by receiving 53.1% of 10,201 votes cast.
La Grone served as a Nebraska legislative committee’s legal counsel about three years and worked closely with Murante during that time. La Grone now has a one-man legal practice in Gretna, the city where he lives.
He won the appointment to the Legislature after being interviewed by Ricketts. He said he feels no obligation to agree with the governor, but he usually does.
“We share a lot of the same views because we share a lot of the same values,” La Grone said of the governor.
La Grone said he has relished being in the Legislature and serving the district. He wants to hold on to the seat, he said, because the values of those in his community — reducing the reach of government, among other things — aren’t well reflected in the Legislature.
He introduced a bill in the Legislature calling for a constitutional amendment to enhance voter identification. It didn’t advance this year, and he’ll come back with that bill if given a chance, he said.
“There’s been a lot of discussion around the integrity of our elections,” he said. He said he has no wish to put an undue burden on anyone’s right to vote. But the election system needs to be certain that it knows who people are when they vote, La Grone said.
Day presents herself as the feisty underdog, even though she won the primary. “I think people see me as a longshot,” she said.
She said she hears much about corporate tax incentives, but “what are we doing for smaller, family-owned businesses?” She and her husband, Jon, own and run a gym called Artis Strength and Fitness near 132nd and B Streets.
Further, she said, Nebraska’s tradition of having a nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature is “turning into Washington-style politics.” Nebraska’s state senators have to be willing to have hard conversations with each other, she said, and find ways to compromise.
“I’m running because I genuinely care,” she said. “I lead with my heart.”
She objected to a La Grone brochure sent out recently that described her as “too extreme” and unwilling to do what’s necessary to keep families safe.
Those charges are inaccurate, she said. She has two young sons, so she has everyone reason to back law enforcement and public safety, she said.
She chuckled at a La Grone brochure that included a picture of one of her volunteers whom the La Grone campaign confused for Day. That reflects poor attention to detail, she said. La Grone called it a mistake and a distraction from real issues.
Jen Day
Age: 39
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Owner and coach, Artis Strength and Fitness
Home: Omaha’s Millard area
Public offices held: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Nebraska at Omaha
Family: Married, two children
Faith: Catholic
Website: jendayfornebraska.com
What is your top priority? “My top priority in the Legislature would be to ensure that our public schools are fully funded and that all children have access to a quality education. Additionally, I’d like to find reasonable solutions for property tax relief that don’t put our children’s education at risk. People in LD49 struggle with high property taxes, but also love our public schools. I believe we can provide Nebraskans with meaningful property tax relief while also protecting our children’s futures.”
Andrew La Grone
Age: 29
Party: Republican
Occupation: Attorney
Home: Gretna
Public offices held: Nebraska Legislature, 2019-present
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; law degree, University of Nebraska
Family: Single
Faith: Catholic
Website: lagroneforlegislature.com
What is your top priority? “In my next text term, I will fight against dangerous, radical proposals that seek to defund the police and let felons out of prison early. The brave men and women of law enforcement that keep our community safe deserve to know that we value and appreciate them, especially at a time when violence has left buildings around our state Capitol burned and boarded up. As policy makers, it’s our duty to provide law enforcement with the resources they need to do their jobs.”
