Voters narrowing choices for Omaha school board, at least one incumbent advances

Voters have narrowed the race for the Omaha Public Schools board but the official results were not available Tuesday night.

Subdistrict 2, located in north-central Omaha, and Subdistrict 6 in west Omaha, each had four candidates. Two will advance to the general election in each subdistrict.

The Subdistrict 4 and Subdistrict 8 races were not contested and automatically advanced to the November election.

At least one incumbent is likely to advance to the general election in November.

Brianna Full, policy adviser for State Sen. Carol Blood, held a lead over incumbent Marque Snow in Subdistrict 2. Sharnelle Shelton, an Omaha business owner, followed in third place. Melvin Muhammad did not receive enough votes to advance.

Snow said he came in second during his first campaign and isn't worried about the close race. Full had about 33% of the votes while Snow had 28% at press time. Shelton followed close behind at 26%.

"I think it's going great. It's a four-person race, so you expect that especially in North Omaha, the votes are going to be split," he said. "The race is very close but I'm very excited for that."

Snow has been on the board since 2013. He served as the board’s vice president for one year and president for three years.

Nancy Kratky, incumbent for Subdistrict 6, had a commanding lead over three challengers: Hina Agarwal, Brian Parizek and Jeanne Jones.

Kratky led the race with 35% of the votes at press time. Agarwal, who works at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, followed in second place with 28% of the votes.

Parizek followed with 20% of votes while Jones had 15%, both likely not to advance to the general election.

Kratky, a retired OPS teacher, was on the board from 1994 to 2013 before she was elected again in 2018. She said even though she had campaign signs stolen throughout the election, she felt her efforts to connect to the community were worth it.

In preparation for the general election, Kratky said she wants to advocate for parents to stay engaged and for the district to address student misbehavior.

"I have a lot to do yet. And I have done so many things but I am really working hard," Kratky said. "I want to engage the parents like crazy and I think the people need my help. I am really persistent on this and it really has to happen."

