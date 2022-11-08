Voting begins with Douglas County election commissioner predicting high turnout

Polling places across Nebraska opened at 8 a.m. Central time Tuesday to welcome voters.
Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse predicted that voter turnout could come close to a record high for a non-presidential election year.
A mini-rush of voters walked through a cold wind into the Autism Center of Nebraska polling place, near 90th and Q Streets, shortly after the polls opened.
Miguel and Teresa Perez, a couple in their 50s, were among the 46 people who had voted by 8:45 a.m. in one of the two precincts at the Autism Center.
“It’s important for us to vote, to make decisions for our city, for our country,” Miguel Perez said. “I invite everyone to come vote.”
He said no specific issue brought him to the polls Tuesday, but he voted for Tony Vargas for Congress because he likes what Vargas has to say about economic issues.
Stay with Omaha.com for updates on Tuesday's voting.
