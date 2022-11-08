Voting steady across Douglas County, with election commissioner predicting high turnout

Polling places across Nebraska opened at 8 a.m. Central time Tuesday to welcome voters.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse predicted that voter turnout could come close to a record high for a non-presidential election year. In Sarpy County, Election Commissioner Emily Ethington has predicted 53% voter turnout, which would land between 2014 and 2018 turnout figures.

Noon: Teachers well outnumbered voters at 11:25 a.m. at the Elkhorn Public Schools Teacher Training and Conference Center. Only a couple of people were filling out ballots at the center at 20650 Glenn Road.

Kevin Pierce, 56, sporting an “I voted today” sticker on his gray sweater, was one of the 86 voters who had filled out ballots by 11:30 a.m.

No specific issue or candidate brought him to the him to vote today, Pierce said.

“I just like to vote every election,” he said.

Pierce, who typically votes Democrat, said he voted for Tony Vargas for Congress, in part because he doesn’t approve of some of what incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has done. He also voted against a school board candidate who he thought was indulging in conspiracy theories.

11:20 a.m.: Everything on the ballot was important to Steve Stokey, who voted at Mammel Hall, 6708 Pine St., on the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Scott Campus.

Stokey said he wanted to vote Democrats out of office and hoped to see a “red wave” of election results. With everything going on in the country, he said “it just can’t continue this way.”

“This country, right now, is on the road to hell,” he said.

About 150 people had voted by 11:15 a.m. at the polling site, where a pre-lunch line formed of people waiting to vote.

11 a.m.: Sally Nellson and her daughter Stella Barrett walked past a line of voters that snaked from the voting booths and down the hallway of AV Sorensen Community Center near 48th and Cass Streets.

Nellson said she cast a vote at the community center in order to preserve democracy.

“I think there’s so much misinformation and lack of trust. Those of us who really believe in democracy have to go out and be part of the process,” she said. “We can’t sit back and say, ‘Oh my God, what happened?’”

Barrett, 19, was a first-time voter. It was equal parts exciting and confusing, she said. Barrett had to brush up on the candidates and issues on her ballot.

She said she was excited to cast a vote for Megan Hunt after meeting the state senator earlier this year.

“I wanted to vote for someone who’s going to protect my rights,” Barrett said.

Nellson echoed that sentiment and said her daughter understands she needs to be informed at the voting booth.

“It is a responsibility. It’s not just a coloring exercise,” she said. “We’ve got to know who we’re putting in office.”

10:45 a.m.: Voting was steady at the polling place in Wildewood Christian Church in Papillion. More than 120 people had voted there by 10 a.m., including Ed and Betty Schopperth, a conservative Republican couple in their 70s.

“It’s our civic duty,” Ed Schopperth said. “I’ve voted ever since I was old enough to vote.”

Betty Schopperth, wearing an American flag sweater and a smile, said she doesn’t like the way the country is going.

“We should do what we can to straighten things out,” she said. “Everybody doesn’t agree, and that’s the beauty of our democracy.”

If the vote doesn’t go their way, “we’ll vote again next time, too. And we’ll be gracious winners.”

Another voter who declined to give his name said he had decades of law enforcement experience and never misses voting in an election.

“I believe in our Constitution,” he said. “It’s our responsibility … I’m from a family of people who served in the military, and not all of them made it back.”

He said “the entirety of the situation in our country, from our executive branch to the legislative branch all the way down,” makes it necessary for people to speak out.

10:30 a.m.: Voting was smooth for Ann and Jeff Budler. The couple cast their votes at the Courtyard by Marriott near 10th and Douglas Streets.

This was the first time the Budlers have voted in Douglas County. They recently moved to Omaha from Columbus.

“We want to see change,” Ann Budler said.

They declined to say for whom they voted, but Jeff Budler added, “Some people stay in office too long. It’s not supposed to be a career.”

About 100 voters had cast ballots from the downtown Omaha hotel by about 10:15 a.m., said district supervisor Mark Wells.

***

A mini-rush of voters walked through a cold wind into the Autism Center of Nebraska polling place, near 90th and Q Streets, shortly after the polls opened.

Miguel and Teresa Perez, a couple in their 50s, were among the 46 people who had voted by 8:45 a.m. in one of the two precincts at the Autism Center.

“It’s important for us to vote, to make decisions for our city, for our country,” Miguel Perez said. “I invite everyone to come vote.”

He said no specific issue brought him to the polls Tuesday, but he voted for Tony Vargas for Congress because he likes what Vargas has to say about economic issues.