Want to vote? Deadlines to register or ask for a mail ballot are almost here

It may seem like Election Day is taking forever to get here, but time is about to run out for Nebraska voters who haven’t voted yet.

The deadline to register to vote in Nebraska is Friday. The only way to do that now is in person at your county election office. In Omaha, the Douglas County Election Commission Office, 12220 West Center Road, will stay open until 6 p.m. Friday to help accommodate voters registering on the last day, Election Commissioner Brian W. Kruse said.

Kruse used an appearance at the weekly Douglas County Board meeting Tuesday to stress the big deadlines looming for voters, as well as reassure the public that his office is ready for the Nov. 3 election.

Friday is also the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Those ballots must be received by the Douglas County Election Commission, either at its office or at one of its official drop box locations, by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The ballots can be mailed, but the ballot boxes are the most direct way to return the ballots to the commission, Kruse said.

“The Post Office has recommended not mailing your ballot after Oct. 27,” Kruse said.