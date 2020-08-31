Watch Now: Chris Janicek won't quit Senate race; Democrats eye write-in candidate

Chris Janicek made it official Monday. He's staying in the U.S. Senate race despite repeated calls from the Nebraska Democratic Party to step aside.
Nebraska Democrats have demanded that Janicek withdraw since June, when it was disclosed that he had sent sexually explicit text messages about the campaign’s fundraising director to a group that included her.
Janicek, an Omaha baker, faces incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election.
"There is a group of people who keeps saying you need to drop out," Janicek said at a Monday afternoon press conference. "They say you need to let someone run who can beat Ben Sasse. I am the best chance to defeat Ben Sasse in the upcoming Senate race in Nebraska. Me and my team have spent the past two years campaigning.”
Sasse and the Nebraska Republican Party declined to comment on Janicek’s decision. This week, Sasse and Janicek are preparing for their only planned debate, at 7 p.m. Friday on Nebraska Educational Television.
Tuesday is the deadline for political parties in Nebraska to replace a nominee who withdraws from the race.
Janicek's refusal to quit leaves Democrats preparing for a write-in campaign against Sasse in a state where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000.
Janicek's supporters have questioned the wisdom of splitting Democratic votes. Party officials have said backing an alternative is a matter of principle.
Party leaders had hoped to replace Janicek on the ballot with Omaha mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton, who would have been the state’s first Black Senate nominee from a major party.
But state law prevents Shelton from running as a write-in candidate if Janicek remains in the race because he defeated her in the primary. Former Rep. Brad Ashford flirted briefly with running as a write-in candidate but decided against it.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, said Janicek has no support from the party. She said Janicek should have taken responsibility and stepped aside instead of blocking Shelton’s “historic” bid.
Shelton said the party deserves a nominee with a moral compass, one who is willing to do the right thing, even if it is hard. She said she's “sad that Chris is not leading.”
Democrats say they will hold a press conference within the next week to announce their plans. Shelton recently told the national publication Shondaland that she plans to run in 2024 for the seat of Republican Sen. Deb Fischer.
Janicek said that Shelton might have a future in politics but that she finished third in the primary, so 2020 is not her time.
Asked why any woman should support him after how he treated his finance director, Janicek said he has apologized.
“I took ownership of that,” he said of the texts. “Was it wrong? Yes. It was a huge mistake.”
He said his focus against Sasse will be health care.
He relayed a story of having a heart attack at age 50 and receiving bills for more than $175,000, of which he said he was responsible for 60%.
Janicek said that he doesn’t have “a specific plan” but that he’s looking at four or five plans to figure out the best way forward.
