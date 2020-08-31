Watch Now: Chris Janicek won't quit Senate race; Democrats eye write-in candidate

Tuesday is the deadline for political parties in Nebraska to replace a nominee who withdraws from the race.

Janicek's refusal to quit leaves Democrats preparing for a write-in campaign against Sasse in a state where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000.

Janicek's supporters have questioned the wisdom of splitting Democratic votes. Party officials have said backing an alternative is a matter of principle.

Party leaders had hoped to replace Janicek on the ballot with Omaha mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton, who would have been the state’s first Black Senate nominee from a major party.

But state law prevents Shelton from running as a write-in candidate if Janicek remains in the race because he defeated her in the primary. Former Rep. Brad Ashford flirted briefly with running as a write-in candidate but decided against it.

Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, said Janicek has no support from the party. She said Janicek should have taken responsibility and stepped aside instead of blocking Shelton’s “historic” bid.