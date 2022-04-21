'We're already behind': Omaha still in first stages of developing climate action plan

Climate advocates and a leading member of Omaha's City Council are calling for greater urgency as the city develops a plan to address climate change.

City officials in November announced their intention to develop a metro-wide plan to tackle climate change. Nearly six months later, despite ongoing efforts and civic commitments, a finalized plan is still more than a year away.

The Mayor's Office cited the complexities in developing a plan that is both multi-jurisdictional and regional as a factor in the time needed for its finalization.

Still, the timeline puts Omaha years behind hundreds of other U.S. cities with strategies in place for confronting climate change.

Out of top 50 most populous cities, 35 have climate action plans. Omaha is one of the 15 that does not, said David Corbin, chairman of the Missouri Valley Sierra Club's energy committee.

City Council President Pete Festersen said a sense of urgency is needed.

A resolution introduced by Festersen in November and passed by the Omaha City Council affirmed the city’s support for drafting the plan.

"This needs to be a top priority," Festersen said. "Cities need to lead and most already are implementing climate action plans to meet specific goals. I think we're already behind, and I'm concerned we haven't made more progress over the last six months."

Omaha has made some progress, and more is expected in the coming month, said Kevin Andersen, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor's Office.

The city has tasked Metro Smart Cities, a regional initiative that uses technology to solve transportation problems, with drafting a request for proposals and selecting a consultant. The consultant will create the plan, with Metro Smart Cities providing oversight of the process.

Metro Smart Cities is on track to finalize the RFP within the next month. Once a consultant is selected, it could take a year or longer to develop the plan, Andersen said.

"We're trying a pretty innovative approach that's going to be inclusive and incorporates all of our community partners through this process," Andersen said. "While it's taking a little more time to craft, we think the end results will provide a much greater lift toward the efforts that we're trying to achieve with climate action and resiliency planning."

Recognizing a need for action is the first big step in creating a climate plan, Corbin said.

A climate action plan is about "knowing where you are now, where you want to be and how you will get there," Corbin said. "As the U.S. chamber of commerce says, inaction to climate change is not an option."

Lincoln finalized its own climate action plan in 2021. On Thursday, Lincoln, Lancaster County and education leaders also announced an initiative to create a Climate-Smart Collaborative, a "local interagency approach to achieve shared resiliency and sustainability goals across the community," according to a press release.

As it's drafted, Omaha's plan will incorporate efforts already underway in the area, Andersen said.

That includes a significant initiative by the Omaha Public Power District, which spent two years developing a decarbonization plan targeted at 2050.

Creighton University is also undertaking a significant revision to the climate plan it developed in 2013. Creighton’s new plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible, is due out this month.

"(This process) really provides us an opportunity to build off the efforts of our community partners, and once again provide that greatest lift of what the city's goals can be and what, as a community, our goal can be to help our partners achieve their climate-related plans," Andersen said.

Funding to draft the plan will likely come from a mix of public and private dollars, a fundraising effort that will also be supported by Metro Smart Cities.

Metro Smart Cities' members include Council Bluffs, Bellevue, the Omaha Public Power District, the Metropolitan Utilities District, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency. Communities that are not part of the coalition are invited to participate in the plan.

The city also anticipates "a robust public participation process," Andersen said.

Nebraska and the Omaha metro area have experienced a range of weather-related disasters in recent years.

A deep freeze in February 2021 led to rolling blackouts, and historic flooding in 2019 wreaked havoc on towns and cities across the state.

Last summer, a windstorm as powerful as any known to have struck Omaha knocked out power to 188,000 utility customers and ravaged trees throughout the area. Just a month later, torrential rains caused flash flooding that overwhelmed the city’s sewers in places.

As Omaha gets started on its climate plan, Corbin said that severe weather events should be considered in every part of the city's planning.

The Greater Omaha Chamber last month released an ambitious strategic plan that outlines massive infrastructure projects and looks to bring 30,000 residents into the urban core. And earlier this month, City Council approved a plan that calls for roughly 1,000 new units of affordable and workforce housing to be built in the city's urban core during the next 20 years.

"Any time you plan buildings and infrastructure, you're committing to many years in the future," Corbin said. "If you don't do well in terms of sustainable structures, energy efficient buildings, renewable energy, then you've committed us to years and years of contributing even more to the problem."

A climate action plan could also help to draw younger people to the metro area, Corbin said. Festersen and Andersen agree.

Andersen told The World-Herald in November that some of the impetus for the plan comes from Omaha’s desire to remain competitive in attracting new employers and talented workers.

Throughout his time as an elected official, Festersen said the topic of climate change has been a top issue for young people in Omaha.

"In addition to doing our part to fight climate change, this is also about keeping our young people," Festersen said. "Young professionals want to live somewhere we're protecting the environment."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.