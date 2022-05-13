West Dodge Expressway to close overnight next week for electrical work

The West Dodge Expessway will be closed for three nights next week while Omaha Public Power District crews relocate power lines that currently cross the road.
The expressway will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. During each period, at least two lanes going west and one lane going east on lower West Dodge Road under the expressway will remain open to traffic.
OPPD said the work is being done to accommodate road improvements at 108th Street between Burt Street and Mill Valley Road.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2022
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, walks off the stage, with results projected on him, after conceding the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the media await results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Gretna's Colton Damme (5) leaps over Millard South's Sam Stutheit (16) as he slides to the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
The Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A state quarterfinal girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Marian won the game 5-3.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mask ls partily covered by petals that blew off a nearby blooming tree in a parking lot in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People and vendors line 11th Street, looking north towards Jackson Street on the first day of the Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Kunasek plays the Cajun accordion on the first day of Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday. Kunasek normally performs with The Prairie Gators.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The new signs for CHarles Schwab Field are now installed. The field was formerly TD Ameritrade Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-LaVista South's Cole Krska (right) celebrates with Andre Santamaria after Santamaria scored a goal during their district final against Omaha South at Papillion-LaVista South High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Chelsea Souder, the founder and director of Nebraska Abortion Resources, speaks as hundreds of people rally for abortion access rights after a leaked draft a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade become public outside the Omaha and Douglas County Civic Center on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pigeon builds a nest in the sign on the DoubleTree hotel located at 1616 Dodge Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Bryan's Cesar Hernandez (8) celebrates his corner kick goal as teammate Christofer Gallardo-Mejia (14) comes up behind him in the Omaha Central vs. Omaha Bryan boys soccer district semifinal game at Omaha Bryan High School on Monday. Omaha Bryan won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
