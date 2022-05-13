 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Dodge Expressway to close overnight next week for electrical work

  • Updated
The West Dodge Expessway will be closed for three nights next week while Omaha Public Power District crews relocate power lines that currently cross the road.

The expressway will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. During each period, at least two lanes going west and one lane going east on lower West Dodge Road under the expressway will remain open to traffic.

OPPD said the work is being done to accommodate road improvements at 108th Street between Burt Street and Mill Valley Road.

