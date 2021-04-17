What you need to know about voting ahead of Omaha's May 11 general election

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot on or before March 26 — either by returning a green postcard application from the Douglas County Election Commission or by sending in an application from a candidate, political party or other organization — have already been entered to receive a by-mail ballot for the May 11 general election.

A small number of voters marked that they wanted an early ballot only for the primary. Those people would need to request another early ballot if they don’t plan to vote in person.

If you’ve moved since submitting an early ballot application, and voted with the ballot you received, you must submit a new application to the Election Commission with your new address no later than Friday, April 23.

I did not submit an early ballot in the primary election but would like to do so in the general election. What do I do?

New requests for early ballots must be submitted by 6 p.m. Friday, April 30.

Applications can be printed from the Election Commission’s website. If you still have a green postcard application from the Election Commission but did not turn it in during the primary, you can use it to request a ballot.