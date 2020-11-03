When Nebraska voters can see election results

The first Nebraska election results will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, once the polls close across the state.

The Douglas County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:

8 p.m., first set of returns, including midday delivery of ballots.

8:45 p.m., includes early voting ballots returned by Monday.

9:45 p.m., includes first evening returns.

Results then will be released every hour until 11:45 p.m. and periodically thereafter. Early ballots turned in on Election Day are likely to be counted on Friday.

The Sarpy County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:

8 p.m., early voting by mail through Monday.

8:45 p.m., midday polling site pickup (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

9:45 p.m., first nighttime results.

10:15 p.m., Election Day ballots from drop boxes that are verified.

10:45 p.m., second set of nighttime results.

11:45 p.m., third set of nighttime results.