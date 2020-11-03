 Skip to main content
When Nebraska voters can see election results
When Nebraska voters can see election results

20201104_new_voting_pic_cm006

Volunteers Zane Jones, left, and Jay Mason put a "polling place" sign outside of Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The first Nebraska election results will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, once the polls close across the state.

The Douglas County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:

8 p.m., first set of returns, including midday delivery of ballots.

8:45 p.m., includes early voting ballots returned by Monday.

9:45 p.m., includes first evening returns.

Results then will be released every hour until 11:45 p.m. and periodically thereafter. Early ballots turned in on Election Day are likely to be counted on Friday.

The Sarpy County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:

8 p.m., early voting by mail through Monday.

8:45 p.m., midday polling site pickup (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

9:45 p.m., first nighttime results.

10:15 p.m., Election Day ballots from drop boxes that are verified.

10:45 p.m., second set of nighttime results.

11:45 p.m., third set of nighttime results.

Nebraska results from the Secretary of State's Office will be available at: https://electionresults.nebraska.gov/Login.aspx

Douglas County results will be available at: www.votedouglascounty.com/meer

Sarpy County results will be available at: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/NE/Sarpy/107143/web.264614/#/summary

Photos: Nebraska on election day 2020

