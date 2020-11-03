When Nebraska voters can see election results

The first Nebraska election results will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, once the polls close across the state.
The Douglas County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:
8 p.m., first set of returns, including midday delivery of ballots.
8:45 p.m., includes early voting ballots returned by Monday.
9:45 p.m., includes first evening returns.
Results then will be released every hour until 11:45 p.m. and periodically thereafter. Early ballots turned in on Election Day are likely to be counted on Friday.
The Sarpy County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:
8 p.m., early voting by mail through Monday.
8:45 p.m., midday polling site pickup (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)
9:45 p.m., first nighttime results.
10:15 p.m., Election Day ballots from drop boxes that are verified.
10:45 p.m., second set of nighttime results.
11:45 p.m., third set of nighttime results.
Nebraska results from the Secretary of State's Office will be available at: https://electionresults.nebraska.gov/Login.aspx
Douglas County results will be available at: www.votedouglascounty.com/meer
Sarpy County results will be available at: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/NE/Sarpy/107143/web.264614/#/summary
Stay with Omaha.com for the latest on election night results.
Photos: Nebraska on election day 2020
