Whistleblower: Omaha-area child welfare contractor spent $80k on Cubs tickets

In a statement, William Clark, who has been named interim president and CEO, commended the whistleblower.

“We appreciate the courage it took for the whistleblower to come forward and bring questionable actions to light,” he said. “Ultimately, this will make us a stronger and better organization, which is always our goal.”

Rothenberger said Clark has been working with St. Francis officials and board members “to make difficult decisions that will ensure a strong future for Saint Francis.”

Nebraska State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the Health and Human Services Committee chairwoman, said she doesn’t know how or whether the financial issues raised in Kansas affect the Omaha-area contract. She said her biggest concern is the job St. Francis does in looking after children and families.

Kansas officials released the whistleblower report in response to a public records request from The World-Herald. They also released two more recent complaints of document falsification by St. Francis case workers in Kansas.

The initial whistleblower, who wanted to remain anonymous “as I fear for my job if I were to identify myself,” detailed several financial and information technology problems within St. Francis.