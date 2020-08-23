Who's speaking? Will Nebraska delegates be in Charlotte? Here's what to expect at GOP convention

National Republicans hoped for months that they would get a chance to gather in person and celebrate the renomination of President Donald Trump.

But just as coronavirus concerns persuaded Democrats to host a virtual convention, the virus changed GOP travel plans, too, for all but a bit of official party business in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The president plans a big speech for Thursday.

He will speak from the White House lawn, officials said, despite questions about using taxpayer-funded property for political purposes.

Six Nebraskans will be among the crew gathered in North Carolina, two from each congressional district, including Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch.

These small groups from all 50 states and the nation’s territories will cast votes Monday in Charlotte to formally nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump might attend that part of the convention, and he may make virtual appearances in events planned for national TV audiences.

This will be Welch’s fifth GOP convention, but the first without all of the delegates in one place and with fewer in hats, buttons and outrageous outfits. It will be different, he said.