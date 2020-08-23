Who's speaking? Will Nebraska delegates be in Charlotte? Here's what to expect at GOP convention

National Republicans hoped for months that they would get a chance to gather in person and celebrate the renomination of President Donald Trump.
But just as coronavirus concerns persuaded Democrats to host a virtual convention, the virus changed GOP travel plans, too, for all but a bit of official party business in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The president plans a big speech for Thursday.
He will speak from the White House lawn, officials said, despite questions about using taxpayer-funded property for political purposes.
Six Nebraskans will be among the crew gathered in North Carolina, two from each congressional district, including Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch.
These small groups from all 50 states and the nation’s territories will cast votes Monday in Charlotte to formally nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump might attend that part of the convention, and he may make virtual appearances in events planned for national TV audiences.
This will be Welch’s fifth GOP convention, but the first without all of the delegates in one place and with fewer in hats, buttons and outrageous outfits. It will be different, he said.
Ryan Hamilton, the Nebraska GOP’s executive director, said there’s a little “sadness” about not being able to give Trump the cheering crowd the president deserves. He described the Republican enthusiasm for Trump as “once-in-a-generation.”
But the state GOP plans to keep things festive by hosting at least two local watch parties for Trump’s Thursday night speech, one in Omaha and one in Lincoln.
Republicans plan patriotic-themed nights for those watching the convention at home, based on the basic outlines of the convention shared with Fox News.
“Land of Heroes” will be the theme on Monday, for instance, and Thursday’s theme will be “Land of Greatness.” Each night will feature official speakers, with first lady Melania Trump expected to speak Tuesday and Pence expected to speak Wednesday.
Pence told the Associated Press last week to expect a law-and-order message focused on reclaiming American cities from chaos related to recent protests.
Trump and Pence have blamed outbreaks of violence on the radical left, which they have sought to associate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, as emblematic of the type of agenda they would pursue if elected.
Other known speakers at the Republican convention include Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, who’s in a tough reelection battle against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Also making appearances will be social media darlings of the right, including Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple shown waving guns at protesters in June.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said voters selecting a president aren’t interested in a sideshow and know that they would be better off electing Biden.
Some pieces of tradition will hold, albeit with a new twist. There will still be a GOP roll call of the states and territories, this year featuring videos recorded in the delegates’ home states, much like the Democrats did last week.
Welch said he, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Douglas County Republican Party Chairwoman Theresa Thibodeau have already recorded Nebraska’s roll call.
They recorded individual messages that will be weaved into one. Welch couldn’t share what they said, other than that they pledged the state’s GOP delegates to the president.
“You’ll have to watch,” he said.
This report includes material from the Associated Press and the Baltimore Sun.
