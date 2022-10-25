With City Council approval, Omaha area will get a third Costco

The Omaha metro area will get a third Costco warehouse following City Council approval Tuesday.

The project, set to rise near 180th Street and West Maple Road, is moving forward despite concerns raised by neighbors.

The council's unanimous approval will allow a 36-acre lot to be rezoned from agricultural to mixed use.

Plans for the site show that the area would be subdivided into seven lots — including one designated as office space — and two outlots.

One of the seven lots will become a Costco gas station. The Costco gas station near 124th Plaza and West Dodge Road often has cars snaking down the frontage road waiting to access the pumps.

Developers will double the number of pumps and fueling stations at the new station, said Larry Jobeun, who spoke on behalf of the developer.

A large group of residents from the neighborhood to the south of the proposed development spoke in opposition to the plan when it came before the Omaha Planning Board last month. Most cited safety as a main concern.

Paul Elofson was the sole opponent to speak during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

He spoke on behalf of his three grandchildren, who live in the area, and raised concerns over increased traffic in the neighborhood.

"I don't believe that the city has done anything to try to minimize the risk of — forgive me — but the death of a child," Elofson said.

Most of the activity, including parking and truck loading bays, would take place on the north side of the development. Costco trucks would enter and exit off of West Maple Road rather than through the neighborhood, Jobeun said.

"Really the only way someone would end up in the neighborhood is if they were lost," Jobeun said.

Other access points would include entrances off of 180th and Evans Streets as well as 177th Street and West Maple Road. Some entrances would have traffic signals and one would allow only right turns to enter and exit.