With veto pen, Stothert strikes permanent bike lane funding, council website, streetscape plan

Another veto slashed funding to implement recommendations of a forthcoming bicycle and pedestrian master plan. The city has partnered with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency to develop that plan, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

The amendment was to use $1.25 million in transportation bonds to pay for the eventual recommendations.

Stothert pointed to a section of the city charter that says capital improvement program projects that use transportation bonds — as was proposed for the master plan implementation — must be for "capital improvements."

"Until this plan is completed, evaluated and approved, we cannot know if the recommendations will include capital improvements," Stothert said.

Festersen had sought that amendment, too.

Stothert vetoed another amendment by Festersen to pay for streetscape improvements along North Saddle Creek Road from Northwest Radial to 50th Street. The amendment called for using $300,000 in transportation bonds. Another $1.5 million was expected from private donors.

The amendment would have reallocated money from a fund used for urban design projects, but that money already is attached to other projects further along in the design phase, Stothert said.