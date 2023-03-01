Contractors who lost a race with time are rushing to temporarily pave torn-out portions of Omaha's Keystone Trail before Saturday's big Heat the Streets Run & Walk for Warmth.

Event organizers and a contractor say the trail will be paved and safe by Saturday, when more than 800 people are expected to lope or stroll in the fundraiser for utility assistance programs.

But when the run is done, the crews will have to tear out the concrete and make permanent repairs. The contractor, MC Wells, will have to bear the cost.

"They'll be pouring what they're calling a 'sacrificial trail,' " said Lindy Rogers, principal engineer for Houston Engineering, a consulting firm managing the project for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The temporary concrete trail will be 2- to 3-inches thick, enough to support runners and walkers safely, but not up to snuff as a permanent path. The concrete from the sacrificial trail will be recycled and reused in future projects.

"A lot of people who run on a regular basis have noticed (the Keystone) has been out and wondered if the race was gonna happen," race director Alan Kohll said. "But we've been following up on that all the time."

The event will go on as scheduled, at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It begins and ends at Aksarben Village. Omaha Public Power District and Metropolitan Utilities District host the annual event. The money raised is split between M.U.D.'s Home Fund and OPPD's Energy Assistance Program for people who need help paying utility bills.

The workers are going to have to hustle to get the sidewalk paved in time. On Tuesday morning, there were gaping gaps in the trail beside Mercy Road, near UNO sports practice fields and at Grover Street.

Crews tore out portions of the trail while working on a project for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. The project is replacing pipes that carry rainwater and snowmelt from nearby storm drains and storm sewers and pour it into the Big Papio Creek.

The old pipes were about 40 to 50 years old, Rogers said, and the work is supposed to be done by April. The project is not behind schedule for the contractual completion date, but it is behind schedule for the annual Heat the Streets run.

Rogers said the contractors didn't know about the run until January. Kohll said he alerted the NRD and the City of Omaha in January after he noticed the gaps when he was getting ready to measure the course.

Brief thought was given to moving the race, but it's a well-attended event that was already scheduled, and the contractors thought they could get it done on time.

Recent wet weather put a damper on those hopes.

"It's unfortunate timing, but we have to get these projects done before the spring flood season," Rogers said.

