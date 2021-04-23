Graduate of Siena Francis addiction program now helps people in recovery

"I felt like I had nothing. I was living on the streets and I was actively in my addiction," Aguirre said. "I checked into the women's shelter, and I knew I had to do something different so I filled out the application."

At that time, Aguirre was told the Miracles Program may not be the right place for her, in part because she was experiencing severe mental illness after going without proper medication for three years. She was determined.

"I told them I'll do whatever you want me to do because I really want to get sober, and I really want to do treatment here," she said.

Aguirre put herself on "restriction" meaning she didn't leave the women's shelter. She didn't cross the street to eat in the shelter's dining room — instead she had her meals delivered so she wouldn't be tempted to use.

After three weeks, she was admitted into the program.

Throughout treatment, Aguirre said she "looked to God as her higher power."

"This time I knew that if I wanted to stay sober I needed to incorporate God and that's the best thing I've done in my program for recovery," she said.

Nearly a year after entering the Miracles Program, Aguirre graduated in July 2020.