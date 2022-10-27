Grand Island man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 30

A 27-year-old man died Wednesday night in a collision on U.S. Highway 30 in northeast Grand Island.

Noah J. Lau of Grand Island, who was driving a Ford Taurus, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Grand Island Police Department said. Terry Campbell, 72, of Chapman, Nebraska, who was driving a Ram pickup truck, was taken to a Grand Island hospital and then flown to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that shortly before 6:55 p.m., Lau was eastbound on Highway 30 and Chapman was westbound. Campbell turned left to go south on Stuhr Road and the vehicles collided. Campbell was ejected from the pickup truck.

The intersection was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash may call Grand Island police at 308-385-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8222.