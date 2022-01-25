 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grant program from Papio NRD provides funding for tree planting on public land
0 Comments

Grant program from Papio NRD provides funding for tree planting on public land

  • Updated
  • 0

Scott Oligmueller, superintendent at Ponca State Park, talks about the old oak tree that is estimated to have lived for 377 years.

Applications are open for a grant program that provides funding for tree planting on public land. 

The Celebrate Trees grant program is administered by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

Parks, cemeteries, tribal lands, schools, libraries, villages and cities within the Papio NRD are encouraged to apply. Grants are awarded at a maximum of $2,500, or $250 per tree. Matching funds are not required, but applicants should plan on mulching, staking, watering and other care to ensure a successful planting.

Applications are funded using a ranking system that places higher emphasis on public parks and the replacement of diseased and storm-damaged trees.

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 15. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What are these weird looking 'spider formations' that were spotted on Mars?

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert