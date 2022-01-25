Grant program from Papio NRD provides funding for tree planting on public land

Applications are open for a grant program that provides funding for tree planting on public land.

The Celebrate Trees grant program is administered by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

Parks, cemeteries, tribal lands, schools, libraries, villages and cities within the Papio NRD are encouraged to apply. Grants are awarded at a maximum of $2,500, or $250 per tree. Matching funds are not required, but applicants should plan on mulching, staking, watering and other care to ensure a successful planting.

Applications are funded using a ranking system that places higher emphasis on public parks and the replacement of diseased and storm-damaged trees.

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 15.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.