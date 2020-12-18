'Great Conjunction': Jupiter and Saturn to be closest to each other in nearly 400 years

The night sky over the next several days features a celestial event that is rich with the history of human understanding of Earth's place in the universe.
Jupiter and Saturn will be their closest to each other as viewed from Earth in nearly 400 years, said Jack Gabel, associate professor of physics and astronomy at Creighton University. This "Great Conjunction," as it's being called, will largely appear to the naked eye as a bright star low in the sky. Binoculars and a telescope will provide greater definition.
The last time the two planets were this close together was during the time of Galileo, the first person to turn a telescope toward the sky, Gabel said. Galileo was the first to record the two planets and his work was fundamental to the birth of modern astronomy. In particular, Galileo's study of Jupiter and its moons played a pivotal role in human understanding in the universe, he said.
"You'll be able to see the very phenomenon that were among the major revelations of the universe...and our place in it," Gabel said of the two massive planets and Jupiter's moons.
A conjunction is when the orbit of two celestial bodies bring them their closest together. By itself, a conjunction isn't unusual. Jupiter and Saturn are in conjunction roughly every 20 years. What makes Monday special is that Jupiter and Saturn haven't been this close since July 1623, astronomers say.
The event also is special for two other reasons:
- It's occurring during holidays. For that reason, some people are referring to this conjunction as the Christmas Star. (Gabel said astronomers don't believe this conjunction is the celestial event cited in biblical stories of the birth of Jesus.)
- It's coinciding with the winter solstice — the longest night of the year; Monday is the first official day of winter.
Gabel said people can gain a deeper appreciation of what's happening if they view the event in the days before and after Monday, because they'll be able to track the planets approaching each other and then moving away from each other.
Telescopes were invented during Galileo's day and he was the first person to study the night sky. In monitoring Jupiter in 1610, he realized he was seeing moons travel around the giant planet. If moons were traveling around Jupiter, that confirmed an earlier theory that Earth wasn't the center of the universe, nor were all other objects circling our home planet. That evidence upended conventional wisdom and powerful, religious orthodoxy. (There's no written record that Galileo himself witnessed the 1623 conjunction.)
From Earth, the two planets will either appear as if they're right next to each other or as one bright body, Gabel said. In reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.
Viewing tips:
When: Go outside about one hour after sunset, once the night sky is dark enough, about 6 p.m. Be sure to do this by 7 p.m. or so because the two planets will drop below the horizon about 7:30 p.m.
Where: Southwest sky, low on the horizon (the planets are "setting" for the night).
What to look for: The brightest star in the sky. You'll be able to see this with your naked eye. If you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s moons and Saturn's rings.
Conditions: Fingers crossed on clouds. For now the forecast for Monday evening in Omaha is for mostly clear skies and temperatures around 40 degrees after the sun sets. Gabel said the moon shouldn't pose a problem because it will be in a different part of the sky.
