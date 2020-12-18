'Great Conjunction': Jupiter and Saturn to be closest to each other in nearly 400 years

The night sky over the next several days features a celestial event that is rich with the history of human understanding of Earth's place in the universe.

Jupiter and Saturn will be their closest to each other as viewed from Earth in nearly 400 years, said Jack Gabel, associate professor of physics and astronomy at Creighton University. This "Great Conjunction," as it's being called, will largely appear to the naked eye as a bright star low in the sky. Binoculars and a telescope will provide greater definition.

The last time the two planets were this close together was during the time of Galileo, the first person to turn a telescope toward the sky, Gabel said. Galileo was the first to record the two planets and his work was fundamental to the birth of modern astronomy. In particular, Galileo's study of Jupiter and its moons played a pivotal role in human understanding in the universe, he said.

"You'll be able to see the very phenomenon that were among the major revelations of the universe...and our place in it," Gabel said of the two massive planets and Jupiter's moons.