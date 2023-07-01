The family legacy continues at Nebraska Furniture Mart as Rose Blumkin’s great-great-grandson prepares to hit the sales floor.

AJ Shefsky, 17, is the first fifth-generation family member to work for the company. On Saturday, he was on the sales floor for the first time as a trainee.

AJ, who will be a senior at Westside High School in the fall, said he’s been helping out at the store on Black Friday since he was around 8 years old. He said he’s excited to now officially work for Nebraska Furniture Mart.

“I just really liked the environment and seeing everyone so excited to walk into the store,” he said.

With the addition of AJ, there are now three generations of family members currently working for the company, according to Andy Shefsky, AJ’s father and Nebraska Furniture Mart community and public relations manager.

Rose Blumkin founded Nebraska Furniture Mart in 1937 and her son Louie later joined his mother in the business.

Louie’s sons Irv, Ron and Steve eventually followed. Irv Blumkin is the current chairman and Ron Blumkin is the vice chairman.

Andy is Irv’s son-in-law. Irv’s son Ryan and Ron’s son Matt also currently work for Nebraska Furniture Mart, Andy said.

Andy said it’s been almost surreal to see his son working the store’s sales floor.

“I’ve always been proud to be his dad and now I get to be proud to call him my co-worker,” Andy said.

While other members of the family’s fifth generation have also been helping out around the store for things like Black Friday and Berkshire Hathaway Days, AJ is the first to officially become a Nebraska Furniture Mart employee.

“I hope [AJ] is just the first of many of the fifth generation to come join us,” Andy said.

While he’s had a few gigs in the past teaching tennis lessons and stringing tennis rackets, AJ said working in sales offers a very different environment.

“I like the interactions with people,” he said.

As a whole, AJ said he thinks everyone at Nebraska Furniture Mart works to build a family-like atmosphere.

“I think everyone really works together and cares about each other,” he said. “Everyone's in it together.”

Efren Flores Fierro, who AJ described as his mentor, said AJ is already fitting in well with the sales team.

“He was very eager to get out on the floor,” Flores Fierro said. “He definitely has a good personality to match with any type of customer.”

After high school, AJ said he plans to study business in college and hopefully return to Nebraska Furniture Mart. He said he appreciates being able to carry on the legacy his family has built.

“It feels good to help out with what my ancestors built and be a part of something bigger than me,” he said.