Greater Omaha Chamber chief David Brown to retire

James Blackledge, who chairs the Chamber's Board of Directors and is CEO of Mutual of Omaha, said a search committee to replace Brown has been launched. He commended Brown.

"He listens, advises and adapts. He leads by example, and by innovation," Blackledge said. "I wish him all of the best in his future endeavors and remain in deep gratitude for his many, many contributions.”

Brown began his career in organizational leadership in Michigan in 1983 as president of the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation and director of the Port of Monroe. He served 10 years in Indiana at the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce. His next assignment took him to South Carolina where he was president and chief executive of the Greater Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Brown assumed his current role as Omaha's Chamber president and CEO in October 2003.

Area civic and corporate leaders including Gov. Pete Ricketts recognized Brown's contributions in bringing business to the area.

Tim Burke, former chairman of the Chamber board and past CEO of the Omaha Public Power District, said that the past few years marked strides forward in diversity and inclusion efforts. He said Brown led "exceptional work" supporting businesses during the pandemic.