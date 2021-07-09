Greater Omaha Chamber chief David Brown to retire

After nearly 20 years as head of the Greater Omaha Chamber, David Brown has announced he will retire.
His retirement is to take effect next year, after a replacement is named.
Brown, in a press release, said he was fortunate to have worked with business, civic and community leaders in pushing Omaha's economy forward.
"We have diligently aspired to elevate greater Omaha as a prosperous region, with inclusive opportunities for all," he said. "I could not be more grateful to our many stakeholders and partners, and know that greater Omaha’s future is bright."
During his tenure, the Chamber expanded the Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership from three Nebraska counties to a seven-county collaboration that crosses into Iowa.
The partnership represents 44% of Nebraska’s population and more than 60% of the state’s gross domestic product. It reportedly helped land more than 920 projects that brought some 47,000 jobs and $12 billion in capital investment to the area since 2004.
Under Brown, partnerships were formed to spark economic development strategies in midtown, north downtown, North Omaha and South Omaha. He led campaigns to increase engagement of young professionals, to broaden transportation options and to recruit and retain talent.
James Blackledge, who chairs the Chamber's Board of Directors and is CEO of Mutual of Omaha, said a search committee to replace Brown has been launched. He commended Brown.
"He listens, advises and adapts. He leads by example, and by innovation," Blackledge said. "I wish him all of the best in his future endeavors and remain in deep gratitude for his many, many contributions.”
Brown began his career in organizational leadership in Michigan in 1983 as president of the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation and director of the Port of Monroe. He served 10 years in Indiana at the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce. His next assignment took him to South Carolina where he was president and chief executive of the Greater Greenville Chamber of Commerce.
Brown assumed his current role as Omaha's Chamber president and CEO in October 2003.
Area civic and corporate leaders including Gov. Pete Ricketts recognized Brown's contributions in bringing business to the area.
Tim Burke, former chairman of the Chamber board and past CEO of the Omaha Public Power District, said that the past few years marked strides forward in diversity and inclusion efforts. He said Brown led "exceptional work" supporting businesses during the pandemic.
Carmen Tapio, a chamber executive board member and president of North End Teleservices, described Brown as loyal and proficient.
"His desire to grow as a person, build connections, and to create pathways of innovation and of excellence for so many, has resulted in a legacy of integrity and positive momentum for our region," she said.
Brown thanked his wife, Maggie, and sons Elijah and Greg.
"We are proof that Omaha is a fantastic place for families,” he said.
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224