Greater Omaha Packing plant in South Omaha to expand thanks to $20M USDA grant

The Greater Omaha Packing Co. beef plant in South Omaha will expand its capacity by nearly 30% and add 275 jobs thanks to a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is scheduled to be in Omaha Wednesday to formally announce the grant, part of an initiative by the administration of President Joe Biden to increase competition in the heavily concentrated meat industry.

The administration has said a lack of competition within the industry has both depressed prices producers receive for their cattle while leading to higher prices for consumers.

“I think this is a good day for producers, a good day for those interested in working in the facilities, a good day for the communities who will benefit and a good day for consumers,” Vilsack said of the initial round of grants being released Wednesday.

Many cattle producers and consumer advocates think a lack of competition in meat processing is giving packers too much market power, to the detriment of both consumers and farmers and ranchers. Some 85% of the more than 30 million head of cattle raised for slaughter each year in the United States are processed by just four leading meatpackers.

Packers argue there is nothing inherently wrong with cattle markets. They attribute recent years’ higher prices for consumers and lower prices for cattle producers to natural supply and demand forces and to market disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vilsack a year ago announced that the administration would make $500 million from the American Rescue Plan available as grants, loans and loan guarantees for small, startup meat-processing facilities, expanding national production capacity and giving local producers more places to market their livestock.

Vilsack said the goal of the program is to increase competition, expand capacity, strengthen the nation’s food system, create jobs and lower food costs for consumers.

The grant Greater Omaha will receive is part of an initial round of $73 million in grants to mostly small meat processors and one of two in Nebraska.

From its base in South Omaha, Greater Omaha Packing lays claim to being the fifth-largest U.S. beef packer, behind only the “Big Four” of Tyson, Cargill, JBS and National Beef.

The South Omaha plant is among the largest ones to receive the new grants. The firm’s plant in South Omaha slaughters some 2,400 head of cattle daily — cattle raised mostly by producers in Nebraska and Iowa — and employs roughly 1,500 workers.

The grant will help Omaha Packing add another processing line to the plant for an additional 700 head of daily capacity. There is no timetable yet for when construction of the line would begin.

“It’s just going to allow us to be able to provide more opportunity for producers outside of the big four, and obviously provide more jobs,” said Wendy Thornhill, director of marketing and communications with Greater Omaha Packing.

The other Nebraska grant is $688,011 to Lot 279, a craft meat producer in Norfolk that sells beef products direct to consumers.

The grant will help fund the construction of a processing facility for use by at least three family-owned cattle producers who are seeking to create their own brands of value-added beef products. The company will provide fee-based processing services to the producers.

Cattle producers’ shrinking share of the beef dollar compared to packers was the subject of a series of stories in The World-Herald last year.

Vilsack was scheduled to tour the Greater Omaha beef plant, which features robotic systems and conveyors controlled by computer software that sort and store as many as 65,000 boxes of refrigerated beef cuts.

The system tracks the product in each box, its weight, when it was packed and makes decisions on what box to ship to the customer that requests it. The company ships beef across the nation and to more than 70 different countries.

Henry Davis is the third-generation leader of the company founded in Omaha by his grandfather in 1920.

Vilsack said the agriculture department will be taking applications on a second round of grants that will total roughly the same amount of funding.