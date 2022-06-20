Green space considered for Omaha's Old Market

As plans to revitalize Omaha's urban core take shape, city leaders envision thousands of people coming to live and work in the midtown and downtown areas.

The areas are full of amenities — great restaurants, shopping and the like. But as more people populate the already-dense neighborhoods, some are calling for more green space in the heart of the city.

Omaha By Design, an urban design nonprofit, was approached by the owner of an Old Market property seeking to answer those calls. Robert Schlott, the owner, had the idea of creating a public park in space that is currently an underutilized parking lot.

The block — bounded by 12th, 13th, Jones and Leavenworth Streets — is home to the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts and a historic office building. Otherwise, the 1.2-acre area owned by Schlott holds only parking stalls and a pop-up community garden.

"It's not every day that you have an opportunity to build a park at this caliber in the urban fabric," said Scott Dobbe, the executive director of Omaha By Design.

To gauge public interest in the idea, Omaha By Design facilitated two open houses earlier this month to ask community members what they would like to see at the proposed park.

Ideas ranged from a community garden to a public art plaza to a quiet spot to sit down and take a lunch break. Some proposed a small outdoor café. Dobbe said that one theme was consistent: People are looking for a "quiet, contemplative space" that is a true asset to the neighborhood.

"It's hard to overestimate the value of green space in a city like this," Dobbe said. "As we look to the city that we can become, we believe strongly that there's a balance. We are proponents of smart densification of our urban core, but we have to make sure that there's still public, accessible green space."

The nonprofit has been working on the design concept with the assistance of James Corner Field Operations, a landscaping and architecture firm specializing in landscape urbanism. The firm led the development of the High Line, an elevated park in New York City.

Though the project still is just an idea at this point — private funding needs to be secured before any additional steps are taken — Dobbe was excited by the public's reaction to its potential.

"The feedback we received in those open houses was overwhelmingly positive," he said. "A strong conviction of my own is that a high-quality park ought to be within walking distance of everyone. This could make that closer to reality for a lot of people."

