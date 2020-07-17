Green, yellow, orange, red: Nebraska schools to use color-coded scale in shutdown decisions

LINCOLN — Green means go to school.

Red means go home.

And yellow or orange means proceed with caution or COVID-19 could get out of hand in your schools.

Parents could be hearing a lot about these colors as schools reopen.

State officials will use a color-coded scale based on infection rates, hospital capacity and other factors to help guide school shutdown decisions and health protocols this fall.

The scale of risk levels was revealed in new draft COVID-19 guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt held a press conference Friday to discuss plans to reopen schools this fall.

Ricketts reiterated that he won't mandate that school districts require masks. However, Blomstedt said, a student wearing a mask could possibly avoid a long quarantine if a classmate of theirs tested positive.

Ricketts and Blomstedt said it's important to get children back in the classroom, not only for educational reasons, but for the social, recreational, emotional and nutritional benefits that students receive.

Ricketts urged parents to be patient and gracious and said closings that will be made almost on a building-by-building basis.

Back in March, the governor’s rule of thumb for shutting down schools in the metro Omaha area was two cases of community spread.

The new guidance, which is not a mandate, sets a higher bar that officials say reflects the greater knowledge now of the disease.

It would allow schools in counties with few or no cases to open with near normal operations.