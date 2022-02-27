Gretna dad heading to Mount Everest to raise money to battle son's deadly disease

When doctors told Dillon Doeden that all he could do was sit back and watch his son’s health deteriorate, he refused.

The Gretna man decided to join forces with two other fathers of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy to climb Mount Everest as a fundraiser toward finding a cure. The team will begin a "Climb For The Cure" at the end of April.

Doeden’s 4-year-old son Connor was diagnosed with Duchenne when he was 2.

Dillon said he and his wife, Jessica, had noticed that Connor wasn’t reaching his developmental milestones on time. So they met with some specialists, who noticed Connor struggling to move and showing signs of possible muscle decay.

After meeting with a pediatric neurologist, Connor went through genetic testing and was diagnosed with Duchenne.

Doeden said he’ll never forget the day his wife came home on her lunch break, bawling because she had just received the phone call about his diagnosis.

“As a parent of a newly diagnosed child, you basically get online and you read that your kid just got a death sentence,” Doeden said. “A slow, agonizing death sentence.”

Duchenne causes rapid muscle loss, and, as a child gets into his or her teen years, heart problems. Most children diagnosed with Duchenne must use wheelchairs by their early teen years. Many have to be placed on a ventilator once they reach their late teens. Most die in their 20s.

Duchenne is most common in boys and occurs in about 1 of every 3,500 live male births. There is no cure, and because of how rare the disease is, little clinical research has been conducted.

Doeden said he and wife met with several doctors and tried to find anything they could do to help Connor.

“They kept saying over and over, 'There's nothing to do, just go home and love your son,'” he said. “It was really hard to hear, and I just refused to accept it.”

That’s when Doeden came across JAR of Hope founder Jim Raffone, who named the organization after his son, James Anthony Raffone, who has Duchenne.

Through JAR of Hope, Raffone said he has competed in several races, including marathons and ultramarathons, to raise awareness of Duchenne and money for clinical research.

“I remember one of my board members back in 2016 jokingly said, 'Maybe it's time to climb Everest,'" Raffone said. "After doing a myriad of these races around the world, I figured maybe now's a good a time as ever to go and do Everest.”

When Raffone called up Doeden to ask if he’d join in the Everest excursion, Doeden said it was an easy decision.

“I kind of thought about it for a little bit, asked my wife, and 30 seconds later said, 'Yeah, if it's something I can do that'll help, let's do it,’” he said.

Doeden, Raffone and the third member of their team, Matthew Scarfo, will head to Everest on April 25. Because they don’t have the two months necessary to get acclimated at a base camp and ultimately summit Everest, they are aiming to reach the upper base camp at about 18,372 feet, or about 10,600 feet below the summit. They plan to return on May 13.

Doeden said he never has done anything close to climbing Mount Everest, but he is training to be as prepared as possible.

“I'm not a mountain climber, I'm not an endurance athlete, this isn't something I do every day,” he said. “I'm just a dad.”

The team is collecting donations online, and Doeden has already raised more than $21,000 for “Team Connor.”

The goal of $150,000 in donations will go toward a clinical FDA-approved trial at the University of Florida researching potential cures for Duchenne.

Doeden said he's willing to do just about anything to help his son live a healthier, longer life.

“If it has a chance to help my son and to help other boys and other families that are dealing with this, it’s a small sacrifice for me,” he said. “Climbing Everest sounds hard, but it's nothing compared to what my son goes through every day.”

