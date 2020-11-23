Gretna, Ralston, Norfolk and Hastings pass mask mandates

“We’re so far behind,” Lauritsen said. “This should have been done months ago.”

Elsewhere in the Omaha area, La Vista’s health board and City Council both will meet Tuesday to consider a mask requirement in that city. Papillion’s Board of Health on Wednesday is scheduled to discuss a mask mandate.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said Monday that city leaders decided to pursue a mask mandate because local hospitals are filling up and new cases in Madison County, where Norfolk is located, continue to climb.

Bed use at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk’s main hospital, has been running between 85% and 95% of capacity in recent weeks, he said. As of Monday, Madison County was reporting 248 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day average — the most of any county in the state, according to New York Times data.

Nebraska overall ranks fifth nationally in the number of daily new cases per capita.

“We’re a hotspot within a hotspot,” Moenning said of Norfolk.