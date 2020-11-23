Gretna, Ralston, Norfolk and Hastings pass mask mandates

One by one, Nebraska cities are implementing mask mandates as the coronavirus surges across the state.
The Gretna, Ralston, Norfolk and Hastings City Councils on Monday each voted to require masks in many indoor public places.
The mandates in those cities appear to generally match the one in Omaha. People age 5 or older are required to wear masks in indoor public spaces where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance. Some exceptions include instances where people are seeking government services, exercising in gyms or seated at bars or restaurants.
Gretna’s mask mandate takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and is set to expire Feb. 23, the same expiration date currently set in Omaha.
Ralston’s mandate begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will remain active until rescinded by the city or superseded by a county or state directed health measure.
Norfolk’s mandate begins Thursday and runs through Feb. 16.
Hastings' mandate will begin Thursday and expires Feb. 23. Mayor Corey Stutte said the measure is consistent with one Kearney approved last week. Grand Island's City Council is expected to consider a mask mandate at its Tuesday meeting.
Elected officials in those cities on Monday spoke of the need to suppress virus cases and ease the burden on local hospitals and health care workers, all while keeping businesses open. Masks are one tool to help achieve those outcomes, they said.
“It’s helping people be safe,” Gretna Mayor Jim Timmerman said.
Timmerman said he has heard from Gretna residents who say they’ve been choosing to shop in Omaha, where they believe mask-wearing is more common.
Angie Lauritsen, a Gretna City Councilwoman, said there’s a lot of crossover among people who live, work and shop in Gretna, Omaha and other nearby suburban cities. Such crossover makes a uniform mask mandate across the metro area all the more important, she said.
“We’re so far behind,” Lauritsen said. “This should have been done months ago.”
Elsewhere in the Omaha area, La Vista’s health board and City Council both will meet Tuesday to consider a mask requirement in that city. Papillion’s Board of Health on Wednesday is scheduled to discuss a mask mandate.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said Monday that city leaders decided to pursue a mask mandate because local hospitals are filling up and new cases in Madison County, where Norfolk is located, continue to climb.
Bed use at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk’s main hospital, has been running between 85% and 95% of capacity in recent weeks, he said. As of Monday, Madison County was reporting 248 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day average — the most of any county in the state, according to New York Times data.
Nebraska overall ranks fifth nationally in the number of daily new cases per capita.
“We’re a hotspot within a hotspot,” Moenning said of Norfolk.
Beatrice also approved a mask mandate last week. David City’s mayor on Saturday issued a mask mandate through an executive order, though the measure is not enforceable.
Our best staff images from November 2020
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.