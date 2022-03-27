 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Gretna woman 'out in the trenches' with her tree company

Editor's note

March is National Women's Month. This is the fourth in a weekly Sunday series about local women finding success in nontraditional jobs.

Amy Nakai doesn’t take any shortcuts.

A runner since 2014, she’s found 26-mile marathons aren't enough of a challenge. One-hundred mile endurance runs are more her speed.

As one of the owners of Rooted Tree Specialists, she’s not just sitting behind a desk directing operations.

“I am out in the trenches,” she said.

She’s not the only woman in the area who owns a tree care company, but said what sets her apart is that she drives the trucks, does chainsaw work and can run the rigging ropes. Business partner Jeron Sundberg is the climber.

Rooted Tree Specialists co-owner Amy Nakai is also a member of the Gretna city tree board.

She’s found that ultramarathons and tree work combine two loves.

“I love the trails,” she said. “The trees are ever changing. Every time you run, something new is popping up. Something new is changing.”

Nakai, a married mother of two, worked several different jobs, including a few in the tree business, before she decided to start her own company last fall.

She earned an arborist license from the Nebraska Arborist Association. She has a pesticide license as well, she said, so she can treat trees responsibly and organically. She also has a commercial driver's license.

She said she loves meeting clients and working with them on their goals for their property. No one has seemed surprised that a woman co-owns the business.

Rooted Tree Specialists co-owner Amy Nakai of Gretna isn’t the office kind of executive. On the job, she drives trucks, does chainsaw work and can run the rigging ropes. And in her spare time, she runs ultramarathons.

“It really does mean a lot to me that I build the relationships with the clients long-term,” Nakai said. “I set our motto, 'Rooted in the Community,' for the community as our center. I’m not here just to make a dollar. I’m here for the trees and community long-term.”

Elaine Stough of Bellevue said she was impressed with the work done in her yard. Nakai’s company was reasonable, on time and cleaned up.

For Stough, the mother of three daughters, it was a bonus to work with a woman owner. She’s been in charge of scheduling work done around the family home for years.

“Sometimes guys come here and don’t think we have brains in our head and talk down to us,” Stough said. “I liked that she was very clear and concise, told us everything and was so easy to talk to. She’s our tree person from here on out.”

Nakai's fascination with trees isn’t just limited to her business. She’s also a member of the Gretna city tree board, and wrote and was awarded NRD grants to see that more trees are being planted where she lives.

Trees increase property values, provide shade to cut energy usage, supply oxygen and habitat for wildlife and help save turf from the blistering Nebraska sun.

But there are intangibles, too.

Rooted Tree Specialists owner Amy Nakai talks to co-owner Jeron Sundberg from the truck. She has a commercial driver's license.

“Trees provide a playground for kids to climb, a fort, a kingdom for kids to create stories and memories. The amount of times my kids are playing in our maple tree out back building endless memories makes me smile every single time I see them climbing,” she said. “Planting trees provides a memory for those who've lost loved ones. They carry on their memories and help heal broken hearts for those grieving.”

Nakai’s focus on community follows the example set by her parents, Dave and Linda Dunlap. She started early — she jokes that she had a long list of volunteer activities at Bellevue West before going to Peru State for college.

Her tree work, helping with the Greater Omaha Area Trail Runners organization, serving the City of Gretna and being on the advisory board of Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft palate charity, keep her busy and happy.

“I absolutely love what I do,” she said. “I’m the luckiest person in the world.”

Marjie Ducey's favorite 2021 feature stories

OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite feature stories of 2021.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Finding the right person to work with your trees

"Licensed and insured" does not mean they are a certified arborist. A certified arborist has spent time studying, taking classes and passing exams. To be certified by the Nebraska Arborist Association, you have to maintain 30 continuing education credits in three years time.

Certified arborists are trained on how and why to make the proper cuts for the long-term health of the tree. Improper cuts can kill branches and weaken the structural integrity or kill the tree. 

Check out treebenefits.com. You can enter your tree species, the diameter of the tree and your ZIP code and find the average yearly benefit of that tree.

-- Amy Nakai 

 
