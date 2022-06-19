Grid and supply issues to delay closing of OPPD's North Omaha coal plant

In a setback for air quality, OPPD would continue to burn coal at its North Omaha power plant for possibly another three years, until 2026, under a proposal before the board.

The proposed delay in ceasing coal use is related to various problems besetting the nation’s electrical system — backlogs involving the grid, supply chain issues and controversies over siting renewable energy facilities.

The Omaha Public Power District board is taking public comment on the proposed delay and expects to vote on it in August.

Residents who live in the shadow of the plant have long advocated for eliminating coal as a fuel source. That’s because coal plants, in spite of efforts to reduce emissions, are a major source of pollution, contributing to respiratory and heart problems, neurological disorders and premature death.

Additionally, they contribute to global warming by releasing heat-trapping gases as a byproduct of burning coal.

David Corbin, chairman of the Missouri Valley Sierra Club’s energy committee, is among those who have worked years to get the plant closed. He described OPPD’s proposal as “shocking and disappointing.”

David Begley, an attorney who opposes OPPD’s efforts to move more aggressively into renewables, welcomed the delay. “Reality prevailed,” he wrote in an email.

The North Omaha coal plant has been one of the biggest polluters in Nebraska, Corbin said, placing an unfair health burden on those who live near it. Corbin said OPPD has other options that it can pursue to reduce emissions, including helping customers become more energy efficient and supporting residential and business solar.

OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez, in a video statement on the utility’s website, said the utility has to keep the North Omaha’s plant running longer than intended so that the utility can continue to reliably provide electricity. The new solar and natural gas plants that will replace the North Omaha units are running behind schedule and customer demand for electricity is rising.

Supply chain issues have contributed to the delay in building the natural gas plant, according to the utility. Delays in OPPD’s proposed solar farm are due to decisions at the federal level that have slowed access to imported materials, along with zoning concerns locally, according to OPPD.

However, the primary reason for the delay has been the need to get an interconnection study done that will allow OPPD to connect the new natural gas and solar facilities to the grid. These federally required interconnection studies are backlogged across the country due, in part, to the surge in renewable energy proposals.

“We continue to work as quickly and as safely as possible,” Fernandez said. “But we must keep existing facilities operational until we receive final and irrevocable approval to interconnect our two new generation facilities (to the grid). This is how we will insure we can provide the power you need when you need it.”

OPPD officials say the utility significantly reduced emissions at the North Omaha plant when it converted three of the five units there to natural gas.

The proposed delay means the utility won’t shut down those three in 2023 as planned, nor will it convert the remaining two to natural gas that year. (The remaining two are the newest and largest of the aging burners at North Omaha, so they’ve been selected to continue operating).

Eric Williams, the OPPD board member who represents North Omaha and who supports OPPD’s efforts to shift to renewables, said he is disappointed by the proposal and is awaiting further information before he decides how to vote.

“It is due to external circumstances that are not within OPPD’s control, it’s unfortunate,” Williams said. “I will review all the feedback from our customer owners ... and consider that alongside the technical information.”

Williams said he is taking “as a good faith statement” the commitment by the utility’s executive leadership to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Shifting away from fossil fuels on a global scale is essential to averting weather and climate disasters worse than those already baked into the atmosphere by past emissions. Climate change is expected to increase the risk of global famine, fatal heat waves, flooding, disease and drought. In Nebraska, climate change is expected to exacerbate the state’s already extreme weather by promoting explosive wildfires, flash flooding, intense drought and a change in the nature of winter.

