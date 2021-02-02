Groundhog or no, eastern Nebraska in for extreme cold this weekend

Punxsutawney Phil might not have all the answers, but a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday that in eastern Nebraska, at least, the prediction of cold weather will be true in the short term.

"Our Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 70% chance of it being colder than usual over that next six to 10 days," Paul Fajman said. "So Phil is right for that long, anyway."

Phil, the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, saw his shadow Tuesday morning, Groundhog Day. If legend holds, that means six additional weeks of winter.

CNN reported Tuesday that Phil has predicted extended winter weather 106 times and an early spring 20 times, with records from 10 years lost to history. His predictions have been correct about 39% of the time, according to LiveScience.com.

In Omaha, a high temperature of 40 degrees on Wednesday will be followed Thursday by a blast of cold air from Canada. Fajman said snow also is in the forecast for Thursday, with Omaha expected to receive anywhere from a trace to 2 inches.

The high temperature Thursday is expected to be 32 degrees, which will occur early in the day, Fajman said. By afternoon, the temperature will drop to around 25 degrees.