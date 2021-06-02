Group behind proposed casino at Omaha's Horsemen's Park seeks $17.5 million in TIF

Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., said in an interview that those public infrastructure improvements will help to increase access to the area and safety of the area.

"Those are the kinds of things that make a lot of sense from a TIF standpoint," Morgan said.

The casino is expected to "directly and indirectly" create about 2,400 jobs, about 520 of which will be permanent full- and part-time jobs on the site, according to the memo.

"I think that the focus has to be on the jobs that we're bringing to the community — the significant tax revenue we're bringing to the community," said Lynn McNally, executive vice president of the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. "And we're here to stay."

Horsemen's Park has operated from its existing site since 1998. An existing 45,000-square-foot building will be renovated, and a clubhouse will be expanded to 20,600 square feet.

The TIF request faces opposition. Pat Loontjer, the executive director of Gambling With The Good Life who for decades has led the charge against legalized gambling in Nebraska, said she thinks the TIF request is an abuse of the program.