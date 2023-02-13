A long-awaited plan for reducing traffic deaths on Omaha streets could be coming before the City Council this summer.

That’s at least the hope of a local group tasked with drafting the city’s Vision Zero action plan. Vision Zero is an international campaign centered on the belief that all traffic deaths are preventable. City officials began looking into the effort in 2017.

“Vision Zero is based on the premise that all people have a right to move about their communities safely,” said Jeff Sobczyk, who was appointed as the city’s Vision Zero coordinator in 2021.

More than 300 people have died in traffic collisions on Omaha streets in the past decade. Last year was the deadliest of the past five years for pedestrians, with deaths rising from four in 2021 to 11 in 2022.

Part of the Vision Zero team’s effort involves looking at where those deadly crashes occur and prioritizing solutions for those areas.

Data shows that a higher concentration of fatal and serious injury crashes occur in the disadvantaged communities of North and South Omaha, according to Sobczyk. Solutions and policies must be based on equity, he added, in order for them to have the greatest impact.

Trilety Wade, co-founder of the advocacy group Safe Omaha Streets, concurs with Sobczyk.

“If you look at the equity zones — beyond the philosophy of it or justice of it — if you just look at the data, you can see how absolutely disproportionate the deaths are,” Wade said, referring to areas that are disproportionately affected by traffic crashes and historically underserved. “No one should be dying at a disproportionately higher rate. Especially in an area that is either underrepresented or underserved.”

Nationwide, the highest percentage of high-risk transit infrastructure is located in disadvantaged areas. In Omaha, 94% of the city’s highest risk roads are in areas of socioeconomic disparity.

Ryan Wishart, a Creighton assistant professor, described the goal of equity-based solutions as “eliminating the disparity between neighborhoods and socioeconomic groups who at risk of being killed or seriously injured in a traffic incident.”

“I think one of the most important things this analysis has shown us so far is how stark the spatial and socioeconomic inequalities in risk from traffic injuries and deaths are for different groups trying to have mobility around the city,” Wishart said.

Wade and Wishart are part of the local Vision Zero Technical Advisory Committee, which is made up of interest and advocacy groups, nonprofits, public agencies and city departments.

Omaha is not alone in many of the prevalent themes found in the city’s crash data, Sobczyk said.

“Another common issue facing other Vision Zero cities is the question of ‘how are we going to pay for it?’ “ Sobczyk said. “There are many needs across the city and limited resources and funding, so we need to be prioritizing those resources to the areas first where we can get the most improvement in reducing fatal and serious injury crashes.”

The committee has met for focus groups in recent weeks and it intends to expand those efforts.

“Our plan from the start was to place a priority on going to where people are instead of asking them to come to us,” Sobczyk said. “We have been at community centers in North Omaha and west Omaha, we are currently planning events for midtown and South Omaha.”

The goal of the pop-up events is to engage the public, introduce them to Vision Zero and get their feedback on transportation safety.

The city’s recently launched Vision Zero website has an events page that includes information about future events and a survey for public input. It can be found at OmahaVisionZero.com.

The group hopes to present a finalized action plan to the Omaha City Council this summer.

The journey to a Vision Zero action plan has been gradual, but efforts picked up speed with a request for proposals for a consultant in January 2022.

City Council approved a $345,896 contract in September to hire consulting firm WSP USA to help create the plan.

Meanwhile, the city has made some efforts to improve pedestrian safety.

Months after a crash killed a 20-year-old woman crossing a street in Blackstone in December 2021, city officials announced changes to a four-block section of Farnam Street aimed at increasing safety.

The pilot program was intended to slow traffic, shorten the distance for pedestrians to cross vehicle lanes, and test out crossing strategies such as pedestrian islands in the middle of the street, additional crosswalk markings and curb extensions.

It represented the first significant step toward the city’s Vision Zero goal.

“This pilot is also an example of how our Vision Zero strategy is incorporated into the review of road safety and design changes to better protect all users of the road,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said at the time.

The city’s Vision Zero team describes the developing action plan as an outline of the most important contributing factors in fatal and serious injury traffic crashes, identified using public input and a data-driven analysis. The group aims to address those factors, but will rely on city leaders to follow through.

The team’s consultants identified buy-in at the mayoral level as one of the most important factors in the implementation of the action plan.

Wade said she is optimistic and excited about what Vision Zero can do, “but we are early in the process so it will be interesting to see what’s actually in the draft plan, but more than that, how it is received by leadership. Recommendations need to have commitment of the city.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023