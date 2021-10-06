Guardian, Omaha police officer get help for man with dementia after he contracted COVID

"He's to the point he can't even cook for himself, and he'd set his house on fire if he tried," she said. "I know that dementia is something that is suffered by the whole family, not just the person themselves. He didn't have that family and support system. As first responders, we're his immediate help and support in that case."

Shuffty was admitted to the hospital later that night, one of 37 people with COVID who were in the emergency room waiting for a bed. Three days later, he needed the antiviral drug remdesivir and a couple liters of oxygen, Cantu said.

"If he would have been home alone with COVID and didn't have staff there, he would not have made it," Cantu said. That's why she was so grateful for Alcantara's help.

Throughout the pandemic, Cantu has experienced loss. Of the 20 people she oversaw as guardian, three died from COVID.

"The whole last year has been, 'How do we swim through the chaos?' Everyone is short-staffed, are people getting fed correctly, are people getting their baths?" she said. "It's created a lot of issues and a lot of extra work."

Janelle Cox of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, who also worked to find care for Shuffty, said the pandemic has changed how the agency conducts visits and highlighted a need to train clients on technology use.