Guitarist Tom Morello's donation to Omaha Kellogg's workers lifted their spirits

The Kellogg's strike, involving 1,400 employees at four plants, began Oct. 5 and ended Tuesday. It overlapped with a strike of about 10,000 John Deere workers that ended on Nov. 17.

“The world is changed by average, everyday, ordinary people who have had enough and are willing to step up to do something about it,” Morello said in an article he wrote about labor unrest for the New York Times. “At my best, I back up the voices of rank and file fighters for social justice and boost morale of those demanding a better world. Because at this juncture, friends and comrades, we need all hands on deck.”

Morello's Omaha donation paid for ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sliders as well as pasta salad catered by Lisa Farley of L Marie's Food & Snack, 5300 N. 30th St. Farley's brother is a Kellogg's worker, Osborn said.

Osborn said Morello, who reached out to the Omaha local on Twitter, is one of thousands of people who donated food and money to the union members during the strike. Overall, the local received about $200,000, including $20,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 22.

"The support has been constant," Osborn said. "I've been trying to keep a list of everyone who donated for thank-you letters."