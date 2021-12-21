Guitarist Tom Morello's donation to Omaha Kellogg's workers lifted their spirits

Proceeds from the sale of a guitar auctioned off by musician Tom Morello helped to feed and energize striking Kellogg's workers in Omaha.
Morello, best known for his tenure with the rock band Rage Against the Machine, joined forces with singer Jordan Benjamin, known professionally as grandson, to perform their single "Hold the Line" on the Nov. 15 edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Morello played the guitar and grandson sang in a tribute to union workers from Morello's album, "The Atlas Underground Fire."
Morello auctioned his guitar online for $500 and donated the money to the 450 members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union in Omaha. Local union President Dan Osborn said Tuesday that the money was used to feed about 50 workers walking four picket lines at the plant Saturday night.
"It definitely added a little energy that we needed to keep going," Osborn said. "We showed the video that they made of 'Hold the Line' at all three of our membership meetings, and each time it got a standing ovation."
Morello posted a photo of some of the Omaha workers online.
"With your help, @grandson & I auctioned off the guitar I played on @JimmyFallon," Morello wrote on Twitter. "We used the funds to get hot meals for these striking @KelloggsUS workers to help them #HoldTheLine tonight in 22° Omaha, NE! #SolidarityForever #UnionStrong."
The Kellogg's strike, involving 1,400 employees at four plants, began Oct. 5 and ended Tuesday. It overlapped with a strike of about 10,000 John Deere workers that ended on Nov. 17.
“The world is changed by average, everyday, ordinary people who have had enough and are willing to step up to do something about it,” Morello said in an article he wrote about labor unrest for the New York Times. “At my best, I back up the voices of rank and file fighters for social justice and boost morale of those demanding a better world. Because at this juncture, friends and comrades, we need all hands on deck.”
Morello's Omaha donation paid for ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sliders as well as pasta salad catered by Lisa Farley of L Marie's Food & Snack, 5300 N. 30th St. Farley's brother is a Kellogg's worker, Osborn said.
Osborn said Morello, who reached out to the Omaha local on Twitter, is one of thousands of people who donated food and money to the union members during the strike. Overall, the local received about $200,000, including $20,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 22.
"The support has been constant," Osborn said. "I've been trying to keep a list of everyone who donated for thank-you letters."
The settlement of the strike has been "a big relief," Osborn said. The Kellogg's workers will go back to work Monday feeling pride in what they were able to accomplish, he said.
"There's pride as to what we were able to do in standing up for what we believe," he said.
