Guns, fireworks, ammo stack up during Omaha's amnesty day

A fireworks amnesty day Saturday in Omaha also resulted in dozens of guns and over 1,000 pounds of ammunition being surrendered. 

Fireworks, ammunition and guns were accepted "with no questions asked" at two Omaha locations. The items were dropped off at Seymour Smith Park near 72nd and Harrison Streets, and Omaha Fire Station 43 near 103rd and Fort Streets, a police spokesman said Sunday. 

The final tally this year found that 44 handguns, 50 long guns, 24 pellet or BB guns and two starter pistols were turned over to police. Over 1,000 pounds of fireworks and several containers of black powder were also dropped off. '

During the 2021 amnesty day, police collected 39 handguns, 44 long guns and six pellet guns. More than 1,000 pounds of ammunition, multiple containers of gunpowder and more than 400 pounds of fireworks also were turned in at that event.

