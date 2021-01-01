Guns go off, twins pop out: Nebraska's strange tales of 2020

Soiled baby diapers had been emptied from the trash onto the base of the bed, near an overturned mattress. Clothes that had been thrown into the bathtub had been soaked with bleach and baby powder. Other clothes were strewn around the bedroom, dining room and living room. A $100 pair of white tennis shoes had been destroyed with bleach.

The dining room table was knocked over, and a mirror on the nightstand was broken.

Baking soda covered both couches and a dismantled dog kennel. The white Siberian husky puppy that lived in the apartment was gone. Also missing were a PlayStation 4 and two katana swords. The man said the dog, the video game system and the swords belonged to him.

The officers took photos of the apartment and listed the damaged and missing property in their report. They advised the man to spend the night somewhere else in case the girlfriend returned.

The estimated amount of damage and cost of the missing items was $1,620.

DECEMBER 7: An Omaha man shot himself in the groin while putting away a handgun.

The 27-year-old man accidentally shot himself about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in a home near 102nd and Maple Streets. He told police that he and his wife were packing to move out.