Habitat breaks ground for 85 new homes on long-vacant North Omaha site

Work is about to begin on 85 new homes on a hilly patch of abandoned land at 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway in North Omaha.

Habitat for Humanity Omaha is building the development, which it has dubbed Bluestem Prairie. It’s intentionally designed for multiple generations of people. Habitat believes that mamas and papas and babies, and grandparents too, will make their homes and build community there.

The nonprofit says Bluestem Prairie will provide “affordable homeownership opportunities for families of various sizes, ages and incomes.”

The development will bring new life to the well-located but long-neglected site of what had become the notoriously ill-maintained and troublesome Wintergreen Apartments.

Habitat is working closely with City of Omaha planning and public works staff on the development. Habitat and city officials plan to ceremonially break ground Monday. Site work will take place in 2022. Habitat plans to pour foundations for some houses yet this year, and some will be completed in 2023. The whole development is expected to be done by 2025.

Habitat also plans to renovate up to 15 nearby existing houses.

The development will cost $25 million. The Omaha City Council approved $3.44 million in tax-increment financing to help pay for such work as sewer, water, power, grading, lot clearing and sidewalk paving, according to city documents. Habitat is paying the bulk of the cost with money from philanthropic donations.

The three- to five-bedroom homes will be sold to qualifying low-to-moderate income people. Twenty of the houses will be geared for empty nesters, including 10 “zero-entry” villas that have entryways with no steps. Another five homes will have an accessory dwelling unit, essentially independent living space for an extended family member.

The houses will be sold at the appraised value, which has not been determined but may be about $170,000 to $200,000. Mortgage payments are expected to be about $1,000 to $1,300 a month, according to city documents.

Habitat expects to open applications in October. It has seen a lot of interest from potential homeowners since it announced plans and held community meetings, Habitat Omaha CEO Amanda Brewer said.

“There’s some intentionality that goes around creating a neighborhood from scratch, and some of that is this design,” Brewer said. “So we’ve been working with TACKarchitects (and Straightline Design). And we had a donor step forth and help ensure great planning of the neighborhood’s design and the home design.”

Habitat is also working with the City of Omaha on connecting the neighborhood with sidewalks and trails with a nearby city park and Wakonda Elementary School, and with Metropolitan Community College and Nelson Mandela School a little farther away. Brewer said Habitat is working with the City of Omaha and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s office in hopes of making major park improvements. Walkability and green space are important, she said.

“But I would also say that what makes for a great neighborhood are the neighbors,” Brewer said. “And that’s one of the reasons why we believe so strongly in homeownership, people who are invested in the community, people who have that chance to create generational wealth for their families. This is that kind of opportunity.”

The site has a history of providing affordable rental housing in an apartment complex known as Myott Park and then Wintergreen. Built in 1975, the apartments fell into disrepair and became plagued by violent crime and fires under neglectful owners in the early 2000s.

The apartments were ordered vacated and sat open to vandals and arsonists before the city finally demolished them in 2006. The city first put together a redevelopment plan in 2007.

Bluestem Prairie stems from a request for proposals that the City put out in September 2020. Habitat acquired the approximately 15 acres of land from the city for $1, and agreed to make improvements to sidewalk and street connections as part of the development.

Brewer said Habitat wants to honor the former apartments’ past as well as building a new future. One of the dignitaries, along with State Sen. Justin Wayne and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, involved in the groundbreaking ceremony Monday lived at the apartments in his youth: Spencer Danner, a First National Bank vice president and former director of human rights and relations for the City of Omaha.

“We’re so pleased and honored to be able to redevelop this site and make them homes again, to create homes for people in the community,” Brewer said. “A lot of people lived in those apartments, grew up there, and that was home. Even though those buildings were torn down, I think that people that lived there and have those memories can feel good that people will be able to create new memories, and it will be home to a whole new generation.”

