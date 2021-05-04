Habitat for Humanity plans houses for former site of apartments in North Omaha

Dirt work is expected to begin in 2022. Homes will begin rising in 2023. Habitat hopes the development will be fully built by 2025. Habitat Omaha plans a virtual community meeting about the proposal for noon on May 25, with an in-person meeting to follow on May 27 at a time and place to be determined.

Habitat Omaha CEO Amanda Brewer said the nonprofit group looks forward to working with neighbors, its partner organizations and the city.

"Affordable housing and workforce housing is something that has become even more of an issue in the Omaha area," Brewer said. "There's a recent study that shows that our metro area is short about 80,000 affordable housing options. So we're really excited that the City of Omaha wants this area to be redeveloped and we're happy that they selected Habitat for Humanity to do it."

A number of plans and ideas have been discussed for the site since the apartments were allowed to fall into disrepair, were ordered vacated, sat open to vandals and arsonists and were finally demolished 15 years ago. The city first put together a redevelopment plan in 2007.