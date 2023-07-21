The sound of the explosion startled Charlene Murphy awake.

The sight boggled her mind.

“It just sounded like ‘poof,’ but it was kinda big, and kinda loud,” Murphy said. “I jumped up, and a whole half of my house was gone. Me, it’s just the way I think, I thought how am I gonna fix that?”

That was a reflexive reaction for the 69-year-old Murphy, a self-described old hippy who was forever fixing or renovating something throughout her nearly three decades in her 104-year-old family home at 3027 Lincoln Blvd. in midtown Omaha.

It took several seconds for reality to sink in after the boom just after noon on July 3. Murphy’s house had exploded. It was on fire. Forget about fixing it. She had to get out.

Murphy and her roommate scrambled to safety with the help of neighbors, who hoisted them out a first-floor window along with Murphy’s pit bull-greyhound mix, Axl Rose. Her long-haired ragdoll cat Merlin emerged a couple of days later with singed ears and nose and burned toe pads. Her other cat, Magic’s, fate remained unknown for almost two weeks.

The house is damaged beyond repair. It will have to be demolished, Murphy said.

She was unable to go in to look for Magic or salvage any of her possessions because the structure is unsound.

“They think it’s going to fall,” she said. “I guess they were going to have somebody come shore it up because the insurance company wants to investigate.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, said Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia of the Omaha Fire Department. He declined to comment on what role natural gas might have played. Neighbors have said they smelled natural gas outside the house in the days and hours before the blast. That includes a couple who said they reported a gas odor to the Metropolitan Utilities District about 11 a.m. on July 3.

Kay Burdwell said she and her husband, Hutch Mathers, called MUD’s emergency line shortly after 11 a.m. on July 3. The person who answered the phone told Mathers that MUD was “purging gas lines” in the area and not to worry about it, Burdwell said.

“He gave them the address of Charlene’s house,” Burdwell said. “They said if you still smell it after 12 o’clock, give us a call back.”

An MUD spokeswoman declined to comment on that or reports of other neighbors’ calls to the company. In response to questions about purging gas lines, she said in a prepared statement that purging is “a standard, necessary and routine effort to either remove air from a pipeline that will be put into service or to remove natural gas from a pipeline that will be abandoned. Both actions were being conducted on July 3 in the approximate area of 33rd and Cuming.”

Several neighbors said it has been common for years to occasionally smell natural gas in the neighborhood, and to call MUD to report it. Burdwell estimated that in her eight years living there, firefighters have gone there probably three times to investigate gas odors.

Another neighbor, Leigh Suhr, said she reported a gas odor last fall to MUD.

“They came out with their sniffers; they were very nice,” she said.

Suhr said she smelled gas about 10 p.m. the night before the explosion while walking up the block.

“I didn’t call, but I wish I had,” she said. “I don’t call all the time because they always come and say everything’s fine. ... Now I will call every time.”

Burdwell said her husband wasn’t sure of the odor and didn’t initially want to call MUD’s emergency number when they thought they smelled gas while walking their dogs the morning of July 3.

“I said just in case it is gas we have to call it in immediately because someone’s house might blow up,” she said.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office pipeline safety division is assisting in the Fire Department’s investigation of the explosion and fire. Murphy said her home’s insurance company also is investigating. She said she has been told a natural gas leak was involved, but the source of it has not been determined.

The MUD statement said the utility “is cooperating with ongoing investigations by both the Omaha Fire Department and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. As part of its responsibilities to those investigations, the District declines further comment about the incident in question.”

Charlene Murphy, meanwhile, is staying with her daughter, Amber Murphy, and coming to grips with the sad reality of losing her house for good.

Charlene Murphy talked about that last week, while she was sitting on a bench in the front yard in the shade of a young oak tree she had planted, hoping that Magic the cat would come out.

The house has been in the family for decades. Mary Murphy, who lived about a block away, bought it for her son, Mike Murphy, when he was 17 years old. Mike married Charlene, and they had a daughter, Amber. After the couple divorced, Mike Murphy died of leukemia at just 42 years old.

“When he passed away, she (Mary Murphy) came to me wanting to know if I wanted to buy the house,” Murphy said. “And I did because I wanted my daughter to continue growing up here. ... She was just 13 when her father passed away. She took it extremely hard. We moved in here and it kind of calmed her down.”

The house was solidly built six years after the Easter tornado of 1913 tore through Omaha. It has beautiful woodwork, Murphy said. She stripped and refinished all the woodwork because a lot of it had been painted, and the rest was dull.

Among other projects, she had gutted and renovated a bathroom, and was working on another.

“And the Murphys are antique dealers, so I have a whole lot of antiques in there,” she said. “Or had.”

More important than its features, the home was a gathering place for family. People came by, on holidays when Murphy was younger, but often just to spend time together.

“Everybody was just comfortable here,” Murphy said. “They have memories of Grammy down there, and then all the memories of growing up as kids when they would come down here.”

With all the upkeep of a big old house, she had thought about selling it.

“But I couldn’t part it with it,” Murphy said. “That would break my daughter’s heart.”

She was planning this summer to have a new roof and gutters put on, and redo the front porch.

“I had to call my insurance man and tell him, well, we have a different claim now,” Murphy said.

The house has a gas water heater and furnace. But she switched the dryer and stove to electric when she moved in, and had the gas lines for those appliances capped off at the time.

She said she had not smelled any gas in the house. She and her roommate, Alison Fairchild, usually burn candles and often incense in the evenings.

“But we always put them out at night because we don’t want to have a fire,” Murphy said.

On the day of the explosion, Murphy was napping on a living room sofa and her roommate was upstairs. The explosion blew out the entire west wall of the house, some 30 feet from where Murphy lay.

“At first, when I woke up, it was kind of smoky,” Murphy said. “But it didn’t smell like smoke. It smelled like dust from lath and plaster. I could hear bits of plaster falling. I guess I was kind of shock looking around.”

Then she saw her neighbor running toward the back of his house, climbing over the rubble of what used to be her wall.

She tried to go out the front door, but it wouldn’t open. She ran to the staircase for her roommate.

“She was on her way down with her cat under her arm,” Murphy said. “She said, ‘What happened?’ I said, I don’t know but we got to go.”

She started climbing out a window.

“And all of a sudden there’s this big man there,” Murphy said. “He’s like here, let me get you out of here. He passed me on to his friend and then he got my roommate out.”

She had almost given up hope on Magic when she got a call in the middle of the night last weekend that a neighbor had seen the cat outside. Murphy hurried to the house. Magic ran to her yowling. His whiskers were gone, but he seemed otherwise fine.

Murphy’s not sure what will happen next. Leigh Suhr knows what she wants to happen.

“I hope she rebuilds and I hope she stays,” Suhr said. “She’s a really nice neighbor.”

