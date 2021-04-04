'Hallelujah': Omaha church members praise return to inside services for Easter Sunday celebration

"Hallelujah," Don Kappel said after Sunday's 9 a.m. service. "Last year, we felt so isolated. It's so much better with the intimacy of being with your family and friends."

The Kappels have both been vaccinated and said they were looking forward to a family gathering Sunday afternoon. Don, a retired chef, was preparing "surf and turf" with baked Alaska for dessert.

"We are getting the whole family together, 10 of us," he said. "It's the first time in at least a year, and we're so excited to be back together."

Cindy Range watched the 2020 Easter service at home on the King of Kings website. She has been a church member for 20 years and said she was "really excited" to be able to celebrate this Easter with others inside the church.

"We are just happy to be here," Range said. "With the weather so beautiful today, this is very different from last year. It's so much better to be among people."

King of Kings Church began in 1962 with 75 members and is affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, a mainline Protestant denomination. Holding services in a parking lot, while necessary for social distancing, is something Griffith hopes to never do again.