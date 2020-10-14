Halloween is a go in Omaha, but Stothert, Pour push personal responsibility to contain virus

Trick-or-treating can be done safely in small groups. Pour suggested that people place small bowls or bags of candy in front of the house. Parents should bring plenty of hand sanitizer.

The key is maintaining small groups of people, Pour said.

Haunted houses, too, may be a safe option if the business is limiting how many people can enter the house, and everyone wears masks, Pour said.

She said she would avoid large, crowded haunted houses and house parties with alcohol, which could lead to people abandoning public health advice.

Pour said local health officials recently heard about a parent who lives outside of Omaha who hosted a homecoming party of 200 people. A “huge outbreak” of the virus has been connected to that event, Pour said.

In another case, Pour said about 10 people at an Omaha business sat in a conference room for at least two hours without masks, and six of them got infected.

“What do you think is going to happen?” Pour said.

Stothert said public officials can only do so much. The city has a mask mandate, and officials are consistently providing the public with recommendations. People need to take responsibility, Stothert said.