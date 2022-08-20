'Hard news for all of us': Omahans bid farewell to W. Dale Clark Library

At a farewell party for the W. Dale Clark Library on Saturday, Omahans reflected on their memories of its 45 years as the city's central library.

The W. Dale Clark will close for good on Aug. 28, and demolition of the building is planned to begin on Oct. 1, which will allow for construction of Mutual of Omaha's new headquarters.

The W. Dale Clark opened in March 1977 and was named for an Omaha banker, civic leader and World-Herald board member. Since then, it has served as the downtown library and housed the Omaha Public Library’s administration and special collections.

A new downtown branch will be located a few blocks south of the W. Dale Clark at 1401 Jones St. That location is expected to open to the public in March 2023, and a temporary branch at 1410 Howard St. will open on Aug. 29. The library's administrative services will be moved to 3020 S. 84th St. The city has also committed to plans for a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

Assistant library director Rachel Steiner said she felt it was important to give the W. Dale Clark building a proper goodbye.

“It’s had 45 great years of serving the community, and to just rip it down and close the doors is not a nice way to let the community say goodbye,” she said. “So we thought a party would be great.”

At Saturday’s event, attendees could view photos of the library over the years, write down their favorite memories of the branch, complete a scavenger hunt, take a tour of the building and pose for photos in a photo booth. The two-hour event also included a story time and performances from Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and local musician Jessica Hanson.

Some attendees said they understood the city’s decision to move the downtown library, but others said they were disappointed.

Catie Baker said the W. Dale Clark library isn’t the one she normally visits, but she thought it was important to see it one last time.

"I felt like I needed to come out before it was gone,” she said.

John Schmidt said some of his favorite memories of the W. Dale Clark included the culinary events it hosted and the art gallery.

“I was sad to see the building go,” he said. “But I think getting a 40- or 50-story skyscraper is important too for our economy, and I think the main library relocating to 72nd and Dodge is probably more convenient for the whole city.”

Ken Mueller said he has strong family ties to the W. Dale Clark, as his grandfather Frank Gibson was the library director when the building first opened.

“Since it's gonna close, I thought I'd take my son to see where his great-grandfather worked,” he said.

Mueller said he remembers his grandfather showing him around the building when he was a kid, and it’s sad for him to see this piece of history go. However, Mueller said he understands the decision to move the library and hopes the new downtown branch continues to serve the community as the W. Dale Clark has.

“They got to do what they want to do,” he said. “I think it'll be nice. I just hope it gets the foot traffic that a library deserves.”

Steiner said the library wants to minimize disruption to patrons who use the downtown branch, and things are on track to have the temporary location open on Aug. 29. The biggest disruption will involve the library’s genealogy and local history services, which will be unavailable until Oct. 3 while they are moved to the 84th Street location, she said.

Steiner said she is grateful to the public for supporting the library through the ongoing transitions.

“This was hard news for all of us to handle,” Steiner said. “It's change and it’s change fast, but I’m really glad people show up and people tell us how much they love this place and what they are looking forward to in the new spaces."