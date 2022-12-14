Harold Cliff helped Omaha shine in hosting three U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

Harold Cliff, the former president of the Omaha Sports Commission who oversaw three U.S. Olympic Swim Trials here, has died.

“It’s a sad day for Omaha that Harold is gone,” said Harley Schrager, former chair of the sports commission. “Harold had a tremendous impact on the city in his 10 years or so here, and not enough people recognize it. He flew under the radar and never sought any personal recognition.”

Cliff, who was the chief administrator of the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Swim Trials in Omaha, died of cancer earlier this month. He had left Omaha in recent years to live full time with his family in Ontario, Canada.

Cliff was hired to manage the 2008 U.S. Swim Trials and worked to bring them back in 2012 and 2016. He was also involved in securing the 2015 FIVB World Grand Prix Volleyball Championships and the 2013 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. He left his position as president and executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission, a nonprofit that brings amateur sports events to Omaha, at age 65 in 2016 and became president of the Nebraska Multisport Complex.

Schrager and others involved in securing and staging the Swim Trials give Cliff a lot of the credit for their success. The Swim Trials held in Omaha in 2008, 2012 and 2016 were almost universally praised by American swim officials as the best meets put on anywhere in the world.

Schrager said he doubts Omaha would have landed the 2021 Swim Trials without Cliff’s influence.

“He was the real deal,” said Roger Dixon, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Harold Cliff had made a career in sports administration, during the 1990s serving as director of the swimming authority in Canada akin to USA Swimming.

Then in 2003 he’d been called in to rescue Montreal’s floundering bid to host the 2005 world swimming championships. He pulled it off, impressing the swim world enough that he was hired by Australian officials to run the 2007 world championships in Melbourne.

Recommended by USA Swimming, Cliff was lured to Omaha in 2007 after the city was chosen to host the Swim Trials. The Omaha Sports Commission initially hired him just for the 2008 event, but he got hooked on Omaha and stayed.

Cliff was very knowledgeable about putting on a swimming competition, and also drew on his knowledge of people who could do things right, such as putting together the pool in the arena and special effects during the competition, Dixon said.

Amy Hornocker, who worked with Cliff at the Sports Commission, said: “That was his thing, the pool build and the special effects.”

He had a lot of ideas, some of which seemed crazy at first. Cliff was the mind behind a waterfall backdrop used during the nightly awards ceremonies, which was very popular in the 2008 and 2012 Trials — and then replacing the waterfall with four lighted 20-foot geysers shooting from the pool deck with flames dancing on top.

Cliff had a knack, Schrager said, for turning a rather mundane sport to watch into a fantastic fan experience. The 2008 Trials were such a success that Omaha didn’t even have to bid for the 2012 Trials, Schrager said. Under Cliff’s leadership, each of the Trials got better than the last.

“Harold under-promised and over-delivered in every instance,” Schrager said.

The Swim Trials and other events Cliff helped land and run had a phenomenal economic impact on Omaha, Schrager said.

And Cliff had a personal impact on Omahans, too, Hornocker said. Now executive director of College World Series of Omaha Inc., she was fresh out of college when she started working for Cliff, but he trusted and respected her to get things done, which has been valuable in her career.

Since word of Cliff’s death made it to Omaha, Hornocker has been hearing from some of the many volunteers who worked at the Swim Trials. People have been calling, wanting to talk about how he took the time to interact with them.

“He was one of a kind,” Hornocker said. “He never did anything halfway.”

Photos: Final night of U.S. Olympic Swim Trials