Harvard museum to return hundreds of Native hair cuttings, including those taken from Nebraska

Harvard University’s Peabody Museum intends to return to tribal officials and communities hundreds of Native American hair clippings that have been in the museum’s collections for decades.

The hair clippings were taken from about 700 Native American children who attended federally funded boarding schools that spread across the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Six hair samples were taken from children at the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in Nebraska.

The museum apologized last week for its “complicity in the objectification of Native peoples and for our more than 80-year possession of hair taken from their relatives.”

“We recognize that for many Native American communities, hair holds cultural and spiritual significance, and the museum is fully committed to the return of hair back to families and tribal communities,” the museum said in a statement.

In total, 1,500 hair clippings from Asia, Central America, North America, Oceania and South America were collected by George Edward Woodbury, an anthropologist, from 1930 to 1933.

Woodbury came to Harvard University in 1935 to serve as a lecturer and research fellow in anthropology and brought the collection with him. When he left Harvard in 1938, the hair samples remained at the Peabody Museum, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The collection was stored in envelopes, many of which are labeled with identifying information about the people the clippings were taken from, including name, “degree of blood” and ethnic group, according to the museum.

To the nonprofit National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), the announcement is a reminder of discriminatory practices that have historically benefited institutions like Harvard.

NABS is composed of more than 460 Native and non-native members and organizations committed to "understanding and addressing the ongoing trauma created by the U.S. Indian Boarding School policy," according to its website.

In a statement, the group acknowledged the museum's apology and effort while calling for "meaningful, urgent and ongoing responses to the extractive and dehumanizing collections practices so commonly seen in anthropological, archaeological and museum sciences."

"This situation brings to light the necessity for foundational reconsideration, not only for how archaeological and museum sciences are conducted, but also how crises such as this can be addressed by the complicit institution with accountability and transparency," NABS said.

Judi gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, said the commission is working with a national coalition of tribal organizations and leaders "to hold Harvard's Peabody Museum accountable and honor our children."

The museum has created a website to share a list of tribal affiliations and sites of collection. Names of individuals are not yet being shared publicly at the request of tribal leaders, according to the museum's website.

This would not be the first time the Peabody Museum has returned artifacts to a Nebraska tribe.

In 1989, the museum returned to the Omaha Tribe a sacred object called Omahati, a cottonwood pole that was removed from the tribe in 1888 by anthropologist Francis La Flesche who proposed the pole be taken to the Peabody Museum for safe keeping.

More recently, the Peabody Museum repatriated to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska a tomahawk that once belonged to Standing Bear, a famed Ponca chief and civil rights activist.

Standing Bear had gifted the pipe-tomahawk to his attorney, John Lee Webster, following Webster’s work in the 1879 Standing Bear v. Crook case that helped cement human rights for Native Americans.

After Webster’s death, the item was purchased by a private collector. It changed hands a few times before being acquired by the Peabody Museum in 1982.

The Nebraska Legislature passed a resolution in May 2021 encouraging the Peabody Museum to fulfill commitments to repatriate native artifacts. The tomahawk was returned this summer.

The return of artifacts to Native American communities is representative of a larger movement to reconcile a history of racist practices in historical anthropological studies.

It also comes amid a federal push to understand the scope of boarding schools that once existed across the country with the goal of assimilating Native American children. Those efforts include attempts to document and locate the remains of indigenous children who died at facilities like Nebraska's Genoa Indian Industrial School.

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the Genoa school operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the school’s 640-acre campus housed 599 students, who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old.

The U.S. Indian Boarding Schools served as a blueprint for Canada’s Indigenous residential schools, where the discovery of hundreds of Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves brought renewed attention to practices that historians have described as cultural genocide.

Shortly after the discovery in Canada, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative. The effort led to a massive report, released last spring, on the U.S. schools.

The federal investigation has so far identified more than 500 deaths at 19 schools, though the Interior Department said that number could climb to the thousands or even tens of thousands. The department has so far found at least 53 burial sites at or near U.S. boarding schools.