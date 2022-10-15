Harvest Festival celebrates Omaha nonprofit's food security, education mission

At an event in North Omaha on Saturday, the focus was on celebrating The Big Garden’s work to feed people in need.

The Harvest Festival featured music, games, crafts, a costume contest, a spooky scavenger hunt and chili made with veggies fresh from the garden. The celebration took place at the nonprofit's site, with offices and gardens nestled in a neighborhood near North 56th Street and Sorensen Parkway.

The Big Garden didn’t hold the event in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so marketing and communication manager Sara Atkins-Rauwald said the nonprofit's staff and board were excited about bringing the festival back.

“We really wanted to open up our campus again … and let the neighborhood know that we're here,” she said. “And to bring everyone together and celebrate a good harvest.”

The Big Garden initially received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build 12 urban gardens in 2005, explained Thomas Neal, executive director. Since then, the nonprofit has worked with schools, churches and other organizations to create more than 200 community gardens in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The Big Garden’s mission is to teach, build and grow, Neal said. The organization sends people out to local schools with community gardens to teach kids gardening skills. It has donated more than 2 tons of food to people in need, Neal said.

“We're trying to do a little bit of both — we've got the emergency food production, that's kind of the 'give a man a fish,'" Neal said. “But by teaching them how to fish, so to speak, by going into the classrooms, we're trying to break that food insecurity cycle.”

At Saturday’s event, The Big Garden had bouquets of fresh flowers from the garden for sale as a fundraiser. Event attendees, many in costumes, played cornhole, painted pumpkins and listened to live music from local acts Sand and Parfait.

Scott Quinn said he and his wife, Madeline, brought their three children to Saturday’s event because they appreciate the work the nonprofit does at schools and its support of the larger community.

“I really love their mission and what they're doing for Omaha, what they're doing for education, and what they're doing for food security,” he said. “We wanted to come to support them, but also it’s a fun, kid-friendly, family-friendly event.”

Marcee Binder, a member of The Big Garden board, said she got involved with the nonprofit because she appreciates the work it does to make sure everyone has access to fresh fruits and vegetables. She said she thought the event was a good way to connect with the community.

“I like the fact that folks can come out and see what the garden does,” she said. “It’s just good to get people on campus.”