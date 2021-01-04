 Skip to main content
Have you gotten your stimulus money? Payments hitting Nebraskans' bank accounts
Have you gotten your stimulus money? Payments hitting Nebraskans' bank accounts

Some Nebraskans woke up Monday to find a second round of stimulus money deposited into their bank accounts. 

The COVID-19 relief payments started arriving last week at First National Bank of Omaha, dated to be deposited on Monday, said Kevin Langin, senior director of public relations. 

The payments generally are $600 per person. President Donald Trump and House Democrats have so far failed in their push to approve $2,000 payments rather than the $600 included in a $900 billion stimulus package approved just before Christmas.

If the IRS doesn't have current direct deposit information on file, payments will be sent as checks or pre-paid debit cards through the mail. The IRS has a self-imposed Jan. 15 cut-off for sending the second stimulus check, according to cnet.com. After Jan. 15, people will have to claim any money owed by the IRS with their tax filing in 2021. 

Langin said the American Bankers Association sent a memo alerting officials to a glitch at the IRS that will result in some payments, which were initially slated to be made through direct deposit, being sent as paper checks instead.

Langin said people have been calling to check on the status of their payments, and he expects to hear from more customers over the next few days. He encourages people to have some patience. 

"These stimulus payments are going out to millions of people, to bank accounts across the country," Langin said. "Be a little patient. We are depositing them as soon as we get them." 

The IRS is updating its online tracking tool to let those who qualify for the payments track their status.  

Some Nebraskans, when asked on Twitter, said they plan to put their stimulus payment straight into savings. Others planned to spend the money on groceries, household goods and furniture. A few said they planned on donating their share to a handful of charities. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

