Have you gotten your stimulus money? Payments hitting Nebraskans' bank accounts

Some Nebraskans woke up Monday to find a second round of stimulus money deposited into their bank accounts.

The COVID-19 relief payments started arriving last week at First National Bank of Omaha, dated to be deposited on Monday, said Kevin Langin, senior director of public relations.

The payments generally are $600 per person. President Donald Trump and House Democrats have so far failed in their push to approve $2,000 payments rather than the $600 included in a $900 billion stimulus package approved just before Christmas.

If the IRS doesn't have current direct deposit information on file, payments will be sent as checks or pre-paid debit cards through the mail. The IRS has a self-imposed Jan. 15 cut-off for sending the second stimulus check, according to cnet.com. After Jan. 15, people will have to claim any money owed by the IRS with their tax filing in 2021.