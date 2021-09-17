'He gave light everywhere he went': Marine Cpl. Daegan Page laid to rest in Omaha

A crisp breeze whipped a giant flag suspended over the cemetery’s main entrance, as well as a second one on the cemetery’s main flagpole that was flying at half-staff in Page’s honor.

Dozens more flags lined the road near the ceremony site, held by motorcycle-riding veterans from the Patriot Guard Riders.

“We need to honor these vets. We need to never forget them,” said Mike Hendrick, a veteran from Omaha who leads the group. “We need to show that respect and honor for the family.”

Page’s family and friends, including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, assembled in a committal shelter on the east side of the cemetery. Other dignitaries also attended the funeral, including Sens. Deb Fischer, Ben Sasse and Joni Ernst (a Red Oak resident who has known the Page family for years); Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry; Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds; and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

At the stroke of noon, a rifle team from Marine Combat Logistics Battalion 451 fired a salute. Taps echoed across the grassy hills, played by a father-and-son team of buglers.

Then Marines from the honor guard folded two flags. They presented one to Daegan’s mother, Wendy Adelson, and the second to his father, Greg Page.