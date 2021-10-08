Health departments, companies work to fill COVID testing gaps in rural Nebraska

Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor with the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said the testing that has been available has been mostly through doctors’ offices and pharmacies. But a lot of those appointments have been filling quickly. Some residents don’t have a primary care provider to go to for testing.

Lutz has heard from residents who have made appointments to get tested and then received emails canceling the appointment because the provider didn’t have testing supplies. If they re-register, it can take a couple more days to get in, putting them four to six days out before getting tested.

Often, asymptomatic people haven’t been able to get tested. People seeking negative PCR tests for international travel also have been having a difficult time, because most doctor’s offices and clinics don’t perform tests for that purpose.

When TestNebraska was running, he said, the health department had nine test sites open per week in its seven-county territory. It will launch its test site with TotalWellness on Monday and offer tests on Monday and Wednesday mornings.

Mark McCurdy, owner of Mark’s Pharmacy, said the business previously served as a provider for TestNebraska.